Apple to Flipkart, the many women-centric ads that are here for International Women’s Day

The video, which is just under 50 seconds is titled “Behind the Mac” and was released on Wednesday. The video, which is just under 50 seconds is titled “Behind the Mac” and was released on Wednesday.

International Women’s Day is just around the corner (March 8), and multiple brands have come up with advertisements celebrating women.

Apple’s ‘Behind the Mac’ ad

Apple unveiled a black-and-white montage of portraits of powerful women and the Mac computers they use. The video, which is just under 50 seconds starts with the youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and goes on to feature several other influential women from various fields including artists, authors, musicians, filmmakers, activists, and business leaders. So watch for Lady Gaga, Tarana Burke, Lilly Singh, Alicia Keys and Elizabeth Banks among others.

Several other brands also took the opportunity to take about gender parity through ads. In honour of the day, Take a look at some more woman’s day inspired ads which recognises women, womanhood and their accomplishments here:

Olay India’s ‘Glow Up No Matter What’

Olay India in their women’s day ad campaign is encouraging women to ‘Glow Up No Matter What.’ The video opens with a young working woman being appreciated for her conduct by her hostel warden. Contrary to her vibrant and bold behaviour, the warden lauds her for her disciplined and health-conscious way of life, which she attributes to her glowing skin. The campaign attempts to encourage women to shine all situations.

Metro shoes

Metro shoes, in their unique campaign, say people need to change the word to change the world. The video, which is a unique take on patriarchy and stereotyping, shows various women taking up roles which are usually associated with men.

To challenge the term ‘its a man’s world’, the campaign urges the viewers to look at the biases that are deep-rooted in our society.

Lotte Choco Pie’s ‘Pause to celebrate’

To honour all women donning multiple roles in their lives and to those who hardly pause for a moment, Lotte Choco Pie’s #Pausetocelebrate is urging women to pause for a moment and appreciate themselves.

The heartwarming video shows two kids celebrating and appreciating their mother with a Choco Pie surprise.

Flipkart’s ‘Raise her to lead’ campaign

To urge people to confront and break sterotypes, Flipkart’s #RaiseHerToLead campaign is about a father who has raised his daughter to be capable, responsible and strong. The video shows how he is preparing to pass on the family business to his daughter.

The video focuses on a father who has invested on his daughter and shows him reflecting on how proud he is of his daughter as he makes her the CEO of his company. The video ends with everyone celebrating the daughter as she begins her entrepreneurial journey.

Celebrated annually on March 8, the day calls to celebrate women’s achievements globally while talking about gender parity. Drawn from a notion of ‘Collective Individualism’, this year’s campaign theme is #EachforEqual, which calls to challenge stereotypes, broaden perceptions and to celebrate womanhood and their achievements.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd