Wednesday, September 15, 2021
As Apple unveils its iPhone 13 series, netizens ask: what’s new?

Netizens remained largely unimpressed by Apple's 2021 September event, and took to social media to poke fun at the company.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 15, 2021 11:21:39 am
apple event, apple new products, apple iphone 13, iphone 13 features, iphone 13 prices, tim cook apple event, apple event memes, indian express, tech newsMany joked the design team just realigned the cameras to give the old iPhone a new look.

After weeks of speculation, court cases and rumors, Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled a host of new Apple devices on Tuesday. In an Apple event hosted in California, the tech giant showcased its offerings, from a new iPad mini to the latest iPhone 13 series. The range of devices was full of upgrades but lacked any major surprises. Naturally, this led to many jokes and memes online.

As the images of the new iPhone were revealed, netizens failed to spot any notable changes in design or appearances, poking fun at the company for selling similar looking gadgets. While the iPhone 13 will come with the same screen sizes and starting prices, it will have more processing power, better cameras, and double the base storage on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

Conversations across social media were restricted to how Apple keeps releasing the same phone, just with better cameras! As people shared memes about lookalike devices, others shared GIFs and sarcastic tweets to express their feelings about not being able to afford the company’s products.

Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

