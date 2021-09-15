As Apple unveils its iPhone 13 series, netizens ask: what’s new?

After weeks of speculation, court cases and rumors, Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled a host of new Apple devices on Tuesday. In an Apple event hosted in California, the tech giant showcased its offerings, from a new iPad mini to the latest iPhone 13 series. The range of devices was full of upgrades but lacked any major surprises. Naturally, this led to many jokes and memes online.

As the images of the new iPhone were revealed, netizens failed to spot any notable changes in design or appearances, poking fun at the company for selling similar looking gadgets. While the iPhone 13 will come with the same screen sizes and starting prices, it will have more processing power, better cameras, and double the base storage on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

Conversations across social media were restricted to how Apple keeps releasing the same phone, just with better cameras! As people shared memes about lookalike devices, others shared GIFs and sarcastic tweets to express their feelings about not being able to afford the company’s products.

Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

#AppleEvent

👽

not drunk// it looks like a shocked alien pic.twitter.com/pGgoJDuK3W — aimeery (@aimeerydizzy) September 15, 2021

Iphone 13

Yeah i know and people still buy this ! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/GQI3Vf95wM — Hamza Shahid (@Hamzashk786) September 14, 2021

Me trying to spot the difference between iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 pro max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/GyMJLWC94S — Rookie ❤️🇳🇬 (@adeniyi_____) September 14, 2021

Wait we can use iPad mini as iPhone XL #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/U0wM56ZYNn — Oliver 🧣 (@MissingLuci) September 14, 2021

iPhone 12 users upgraded to iPhone 13 be like : #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/6Z4nNS1W7L — 𝓝 (@IhrVortrag) September 15, 2021

iPhone 11, 12 and 13 seeing each other for the first time. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/zClAb2Z5GI — Jeff A. (@jeffalagar) September 14, 2021