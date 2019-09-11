The three-camera design on Apple’s new iPhone 11 Pro triggers trypophobia, inspires memes

In a much-hyped annual fall event, Apple unveiled three new iPhones on Tuesday, including the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. Butit was the design of the new phones, particularly the signature three-camera feature, that inspired plenty of memes on social media.

The new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are made from surgical grade stainless steel and have improved cameras from previous versions. There are three cameras on the back – a 12MP wide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens and another 12MP lens for ultra-wide photography, which we have pointed out makes it a delight for photography professionals given they can use it to do the work of multiple cameras. However, many weren’t impressed by what they said was an ‘ugly’ design.

Some claimed the design triggered their trypophobia (an intense emotional reaction to clustered patterns of holes or bumps), others said it reminded them of a series of everyday objects. From coconuts and fidget spinners to spiders, people drew unusual parallels in their memes on the iPhone Pro design.

Who thought it was a good idea to make the iPhone camera go through mitosis #AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/Oq7vsZJL2p — ig: childishcheea (@omgchea) September 10, 2019

The only iPhone that I can afford#iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/ljs80jIr6H — Faustino (@DiogoFaus) September 10, 2019

Both smartphones will be available in midnight green, plus space grey, silver and a gold model. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max offer better battery life than the XS, with the Pro Max offering five hours more than the XS Max.