‘Where is iPhone 12?’: Fans share memes after no new phone launched at Apple Event

People shared jokes and memes about Apple not announcing a new iPhone during special event.

Gadget lovers across the world watched Apple’s Time Flies Event Tuesday hoping to hear about a iPhone 12, but were left disappointed. Soon, social media was full of queries about why the iPhone 12 wasn’t mentioned and there were memes and jokes about the notable exclusion.

Instead of a new phone, the tech giant unveiled its latest watch models and a refreshed line of mid-range and low-cost iPads. The company announced the launch of a Watch SE, Watch Series 6, iPad Air, 8th generation iPad and some new services.

Given there was no mention of a new phone, many joked that they had already sold their previous iPhones in the hope of buying a new one. Many also poked fun at the company for failing to meet popular demand.

#AppleEvent

2 minutes silence for those who sold their old iphones in hope to buy a new iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/IYcGsW1KuB — ZAYN SHEIR (@mzkhan8888) September 16, 2020

#AppleEvent https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png PS. Like this tweet to see the magic that happens with the like button *Me* when apple didn’t release iPhone 12 at their event: pic.twitter.com/pLJadUQvwx — Kushagra Oberoi (@TheKushagra25) September 16, 2020

Apple didn’t not announced iPhone 12 in their recent #AppleEvent People who have already sold their previous iPhone to buy a new one . pic.twitter.com/KZj0bQAJb2 — Logical Army 🇮🇳 (@nitin_sta) September 16, 2020

me after selling my iPhone 11 yesterday ready for the 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/pKGE4kdJAs — MB (@Enigmahimovic) September 15, 2020

Me searching for the iPhone 12 at the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/yzGaeW1l7e — Ronaldo Amaya (@ronyamaya) September 15, 2020

When you’ve already removed your kidney to exchange it immediately for the iPhone 12 but apple doesn’t announce it#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/SYrGC867Eq — Vicky too much Grace 🥺 💙 (@VickyShegzy) September 15, 2020

Me when I sat through the whole apple event and they didn’t even mention the iPhone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/675yx1jxZ1 — Hala (@Aikaz_F) September 15, 2020

*people expecting the announcement or release of the iPhone 12 at #AppleEvent* Apple: pic.twitter.com/l3EraJ0AZn — L (@lamehooman) September 15, 2020

Unlike Apple’s other mega events, this one was quite different as CEO Tim Cook was seen speaking from the glass corridors of Apple Park, and not from the Steve Jobs theatre. He was seen walking along the glass panels of the stunning Apple HQ, talking to the camera.

Despite hitting a new peak when it came to performance, the Apple CEO made no reference to the company’s health and jumped straight into the details of the new watch.

