scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Top news

‘Where is iPhone 12?’: Fans share memes after no new phone launched at Apple Event

Instead of a new phone, the tech giant unveiled its latest watch models and a refreshed line of mid-range and low-cost iPads.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 16, 2020 11:51:48 am
apple event 2020, apple event, apple no iphone 12 jokes, apple event iphone 12 memes, apple watch series 6, apple ipad air, apple watch specifications, new apple watch series, new apple ipad air, apple event tim cook updates, indian express techPeople shared jokes and memes about Apple not announcing a new iPhone during special event.

Gadget lovers across the world watched Apple’s Time Flies Event Tuesday hoping to hear about a iPhone 12, but were left disappointed. Soon, social media was full of queries about why the iPhone 12 wasn’t mentioned and there were memes and jokes about the notable exclusion.

Instead of a new phone, the tech giant unveiled its latest watch models and a refreshed line of mid-range and low-cost iPads. The company announced the launch of a Watch SE, Watch Series 6, iPad Air, 8th generation iPad and some new services.

Given there was no mention of a new phone, many joked that they had already sold their previous iPhones in the hope of buying a new one. Many also poked fun at the company for failing to meet popular demand.

Unlike Apple’s other mega events, this one was quite different as CEO Tim Cook was seen speaking from the glass corridors of Apple Park, and not from the Steve Jobs theatre. He was seen walking along the glass panels of the stunning Apple HQ, talking to the camera.

Diwali Offers on Mobiles - Get Cashback Upto Rs. 3000 Bajaj finserv

Despite hitting a new peak when it came to performance, the Apple CEO made no reference to the company’s health and jumped straight into the details of the new watch.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 16: Latest News

Advertisement