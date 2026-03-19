‘Not how you want to spend your day’: Why Apple CEO Tim Cook wants you to stop scrolling

Apple CEO Tim Cook has caught the internet’s attention after he advised smartphone users to step away from constant scrolling and reconnect with the real world.

In a recent conversation with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, which aired on March 17, the 65-year-old executive reflected on Apple’s 50-year journey and emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship with technology. “I don’t want people using them too much,” he said about smartphones.

“I don’t want people looking at the smartphone more than they’re looking in someone’s eyes; as if they’re scrolling endlessly,” he added. “This is not how you want to spend your day. Go out and spend it in nature.”