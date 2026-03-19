‘Not how you want to spend your day’: Why Apple CEO Tim Cook wants you to stop scrolling

Apple CEO Tim Cook has caught the internet’s attention after he advised smartphone users to step away from constant scrolling and reconnect with the real world.
In a recent conversation with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, which aired on March 17, the 65-year-old executive reflected on Apple’s 50-year journey and emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship with technology. “I don’t want people using them too much,” he said about smartphones.
“I don’t want people looking at the smartphone more than they’re looking in someone’s eyes; as if they’re scrolling endlessly,” he added. “This is not how you want to spend your day. Go out and spend it in nature.”
Apple CEO Tim Cook has urged people to use smartphones less.
“I don’t want people looking at the smartphone more than they’re looking in someone’s eyes, as if they’re scrolling endlessly. This is not how you want to spend your day. Go out and spend it in nature.” pic.twitter.com/Q8PPD9Y89o
— Pubity (@pubity) March 18, 2026
Cook’s statement quickly gained traction, sparking a debate. “The man who built the most addictive device in history telling us to use it less is the kind of advice that is easier to give than to take,” a user wrote. “Unless you are using it to work, specifically socials to earn money with content, I agree,” another user commented.
“Tim Cook dropping real wisdom here. Even the guy running the company that makes the most addictive devices is saying: put the phone down sometimes. This endless scroll isn’t the life we want,” a third user reacted.
Cook’s remarks align with findings from a recent study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, which noted that while smartphones are deeply embedded in daily life, overuse can have downsides. “Excessive use of smartphones can cause not only physical discomfort but also feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and depression,” the study’s authors wrote.
Earlier, Steve Chen, former YouTube’s chief technology officer, said he would not want his kids to consume only short-form videos. “It’s just for that moment. Just shorter-form content equates to shorter attention spans,” he had said.