Apple cancels AirPower and it’s raining memes and jokes online

As the product was one of the most anticipated products, many speculated that it might be an April Fools Day prank. Others wondered if the company knew they were going to eventually cancel it, why did the new AirPods boxes feature the AirPower mats on them.

Apple fans are not happy with the announcement that they will never get to try AirPower charging mats.

After waiting for more than one-and-half-years, Apple announced that AirPower, the wireless charging mat, has been cancelled. The tech giant said the delayed product, which was about more than just charging, didn’t meet the company’s “high standards”. Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering Dan Riccio said in a statement that the project has been cancelled and apologised to customers who were waiting for it.

“After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project. We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward,” Riccio said in a statement.

Apple AirPower was announced alongside iPhone X, and iPhone 8 series in September 2017. The company had then promised that the oval wireless charging pad would arrive sometime in 2018 but later pushed that deadline. As the product was one of the most anticipated products, many speculated that it might be an April Fools Day prank.

Others wondered if the company knew they were going to eventually cancel it, why did they tease the launch of the new AirPods with the AirPower mats. The new boxes which promised that the wireless headphones could be charged on the mats became the butt of jokes online after the announcement was made.

As Apple cancelled the products, it triggered a series of sarcastic tweets online, trolling the company for not keeping their promise. Naturally, jokes and memes started flooding social media and a lot of it had to do with how Apple fans felt about the news of its cancellation. Avengers: Endgame posters inspired many memes. Sample these:

