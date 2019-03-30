Apple cancels AirPower and it’s raining memes and jokes online

After waiting for more than one-and-half-years, Apple announced that AirPower, the wireless charging mat, has been cancelled. The tech giant said the delayed product, which was about more than just charging, didn’t meet the company’s “high standards”. Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering Dan Riccio said in a statement that the project has been cancelled and apologised to customers who were waiting for it.

“After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project. We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward,” Riccio said in a statement.

Apple AirPower was announced alongside iPhone X, and iPhone 8 series in September 2017. The company had then promised that the oval wireless charging pad would arrive sometime in 2018 but later pushed that deadline. As the product was one of the most anticipated products, many speculated that it might be an April Fools Day prank.

I feel like canceling AirPower is a very elaborate prank and @tim_cook will post a video on Monday, screaming ‘April fools!’ — Matt Hallmann 🚀 (@MattHallmann) March 30, 2019

What if this was just an elaborate prank and Apple announces on April 1st that it just fooled the entire world that AirPower is cancelled. #AprilFools #AirPower #Apple https://t.co/Q2YtilwWIE — Jon Lai (@jonbondevia) March 29, 2019

Others wondered if the company knew they were going to eventually cancel it, why did they tease the launch of the new AirPods with the AirPower mats. The new boxes which promised that the wireless headphones could be charged on the mats became the butt of jokes online after the announcement was made.

At least we never printed AirPower on any packag— #OneLessThing #AirPower pic.twitter.com/ljVngWbEEp — ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) March 29, 2019

THEY. HAD. THE. AIRPOWER. ON. THE. BACK. OF. THE. BOX! Soooo…This is a collector’s item now right? 😂 Definitely NOT gonna open it now 💀💀💀 #RIPAirPower #AirPower pic.twitter.com/EZc33VETJb — Brian Tong (@briantong) March 29, 2019

As Apple cancelled the products, it triggered a series of sarcastic tweets online, trolling the company for not keeping their promise. Naturally, jokes and memes started flooding social media and a lot of it had to do with how Apple fans felt about the news of its cancellation. Avengers: Endgame posters inspired many memes. Sample these:

too soon? pic.twitter.com/0oXGxB31si — Angel Jiménez de Luis (@angeljimenez) March 29, 2019

When Apple fans realize the AirPower is now AirNever pic.twitter.com/AlMxfGB36F — Rayban™ (@rayjwillz) March 29, 2019

When AirPower is dead but butterfly keyboards are still thriving pic.twitter.com/srjIt9T2ak — Andru Edwards (@AndruEdwards) March 29, 2019

Tfw when Apple cancels the AirPower charger. pic.twitter.com/Ve5tZkZvx6 — Cameron Hepola (@CameronHepola) March 29, 2019

every wireless charging mat manufacturer right now#AirPower pic.twitter.com/rDzaae1IUx — Renzo Pacheco (@renzopachecoj) March 29, 2019

AirPower’s product development plan leaked 😜 pic.twitter.com/2p5XiDDbP5 — John Sundell (@johnsundell) March 29, 2019