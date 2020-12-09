scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Memes about Apple’s latest headphones AirPods Max flood social media

The new headphones with active noise cancellation will be among the costliest headphones you can buy at the moment given it's priced at $549 in the US and Rs 59,900 in India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 9, 2020 12:56:47 pm
AirPods Max, Apple AirPods Max, AirPods Max features, AirPods Max specs, AirPods Max price, AirPods Max price in India, Apple AirPods Max memes, AirPods Max jokes, apple headphones, viral news, indian expressMany joked whether it can be called an airpods when it looks nothing like Apple's earplugs.

After Apple announced the launch of a premium over-the-ear headphone, AirPods Max there were plenty of memes on social media on aspects ranging from the price to the design.

The hashtag #AirPodsMax started trending on Twitter as people reacted to Apple’s latest product.

Discussing its special features, the company highlighted that AirPods Max will automatically detect when it’s on a user’s head using optical and position sensors. “Once in place, AirPods Max play audio and can pause once removed or when the user simply lifts one ear cup,” the website said. The premium wireless cans offer 20-hour battery life and charge over Apple’s Lightning connector.

The high-end wireless headphones are up for pre-order in the US and 25 other countries, including India. When the headphones went on sale Tuesday morning, initial orders for all colours were available for delivery as early as December 15. But soon there were shipping delays announced as orders came in.

