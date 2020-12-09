Memes about Apple’s latest headphones AirPods Max flood social media

Many joked whether it can be called an airpods when it looks nothing like Apple's earplugs.

After Apple announced the launch of a premium over-the-ear headphone, AirPods Max there were plenty of memes on social media on aspects ranging from the price to the design.

The new headphones with active noise cancellation will be among the costliest headphones you can buy at the moment given it’s priced at $549 in the US and Rs 59,900 in India.

The hashtag #AirPodsMax started trending on Twitter as people reacted to Apple’s latest product.

Me looking at the AirPods Max price pic.twitter.com/g1cS3xDbO2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2020

Me rolling up to buy me the new #AirPodsMax pic.twitter.com/WaqctJHVrh — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) December 8, 2020

The only thing “Max” about the new #AirPodsMax is the price. — Dave ‘Stay At Home’ Smith (@redletterdave) December 8, 2020

AirPods Max vs. Celta 2001 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MGD8ZwYcP8 — Cauê Fabiano (@Cauefabiano) December 8, 2020

Me after looking at the AirPods Max price #airpodsmax pic.twitter.com/4EfWkZ7HNW — Prati Dhamija (@DhamijaPrati) December 8, 2020

Me (an Apple junkie) after seeing the eye-watering $550 price tag for the #AirPodsMax pic.twitter.com/26qu1QxOEd — The Beer Legend (@thebeerlegend) December 8, 2020

Apple must think the people who buy their equipment must have large garden and Forrest fully of magic money trees #airpodsmax pic.twitter.com/QqiZ0LWxvw — mark hilltops (@hellwelovespurs) December 8, 2020

“Sorry, I can’t hear you. My AirPods Max automatically mute poor people.” pic.twitter.com/SwDsPKNTKe — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) December 8, 2020

The CEOs of Sony and Bose when they saw the AirPods Max pic.twitter.com/hUC5K5QrgT — Josh (@js_11m) December 8, 2020

The original prototype for AirPods Max 😅 pic.twitter.com/9pnLX1bpuG — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 8, 2020

Am I on the right Apple website? pic.twitter.com/3cH5hFQqJZ — Piyush (@PJ_CRACKER) December 8, 2020

I hate to point this out but the new Apple AirPods Max carrier looks lika a bra. Sorry you can’t unsee it now 🤷🏾‍♂️ Carry-on #AirPodsMax pic.twitter.com/gW9j8rnYZD — Mario Charles (@Mariocharming) December 8, 2020

Apple while designing the new Airpods max

pic.twitter.com/eOKVo9PBIw — 🛸ᵏᵈ 🦖 (@xKD35) December 8, 2020

AirPods Max look great with a variety of color options. pic.twitter.com/1RURS2uXLP — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) December 8, 2020

When I saw the AirPods Pro Max. || When I saw the carrying case. pic.twitter.com/Lzr5RYMaQS — Alex Rainert 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@arainert) December 8, 2020

Discussing its special features, the company highlighted that AirPods Max will automatically detect when it’s on a user’s head using optical and position sensors. “Once in place, AirPods Max play audio and can pause once removed or when the user simply lifts one ear cup,” the website said. The premium wireless cans offer 20-hour battery life and charge over Apple’s Lightning connector.

The high-end wireless headphones are up for pre-order in the US and 25 other countries, including India. When the headphones went on sale Tuesday morning, initial orders for all colours were available for delivery as early as December 15. But soon there were shipping delays announced as orders came in.

