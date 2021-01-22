scorecardresearch
Friday, January 22, 2021
Watch: How Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin celebrated 91st birthday

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 8:03:18 pm
Buzz Aldrin, Buzz Aldrin birthday, Buzz Aldrin 91st birthday, Buzz Aldrin birthday cake and candles, NASA astronaut, Apollo 11 mission, Second man on moon, Trending news, Indian Express newsAldrin, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, January 20, tweeted a video showing how he cut a cake with 91 lit candles on it.

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin recently turned 91 and a video of him with celebrating with a cake and candles is now making rounds on the internet, with netizens joining in to wish him a happy birthday.

“When Alan Shepard said, “Let’s light this candle” I’m sure he never envisioned 91 of them! Thank you, everyone, for all the birthday wishes yesterday and to my Anca for making the day so special,” Aldrin wrote, sharing the video.

Take a look here:

The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The former astronaut received his first COVID-19 vaccine on January 18, days before his 91st birthday.

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong were the first two humans to land on the Moon, over 51 years ago, as part of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission.

