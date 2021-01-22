Watch: How Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin celebrated 91st birthday

Aldrin, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, January 20, tweeted a video showing how he cut a cake with 91 lit candles on it.

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin recently turned 91 and a video of him with celebrating with a cake and candles is now making rounds on the internet, with netizens joining in to wish him a happy birthday.

Aldrin, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, January 20, tweeted a video showing how he cut a cake with 91 lit candles on it.

“When Alan Shepard said, “Let’s light this candle” I’m sure he never envisioned 91 of them! Thank you, everyone, for all the birthday wishes yesterday and to my Anca for making the day so special,” Aldrin wrote, sharing the video.

The video shows the 91-year-old blowing out the candles in multiple attempts.

Take a look here:

When Alan Shepard said, “Let’s light this candle” I’m sure he never envisioned 91 of them! Thank you everyone for all the birthday wishes yesterday and to my Anca for making the day so special. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/spoGB9HHw3 — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2021

The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Happy Birthday Buzz! You ready to to strap in to a Dragon capsule for a few orbits? — Kevin Sells (@GrumpyOldShaman) January 21, 2021

Best news I’ve seen, for at least a year! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼Congratulations! Deserved accolades! 🙌🏼 — Distinct Designs Photography by Dar (@DistinctDar) January 22, 2021

Buzz Is not only amazing he’s also rocking mid 90’s grunge facial hair and pulling it off — Charlie Sokaitis (@CharlieSokaitis) January 22, 2021

Remember the number of tries it takes to blow out the candles of the cake equals the number of girlfriends you will have in the year. — Joyce Frohn (@FrohnJoyce) January 21, 2021

Hope it was amazing, Buzz!! Can’t wait to see you blow out 100 candles!! ❤️❤️❤️ — DianeGrimaldiWhiting (@DianeWUtah) January 21, 2021

Great going, Buzz! Yet another orbit of the Sun. — Bob Delaney (@rsteved) January 21, 2021

Happy birthday to my favorite moonwalker! 🎂 — Sραçє Эηтнυѕιαѕт (@SpceEnthusiast) January 21, 2021

Happy Birthday and wishing you many, many more moons of them. 🚀 @AstroMcBride — Jon McBride (@jamcbride) January 21, 2021

Happiest of days to you, sir! I hope your day is wonderful! pic.twitter.com/e2nFfjHrxT — Jennifer Kelly (@TheSirBarton) January 21, 2021

Happy Birthday Our Heroic Earthling – Our Dear Dr. Buzz Aldrin!!!!💫🌟💫🌟💫🌟💫🌟👏👏👏👏👏🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹💕💕💕💕💕🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁💐💐💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/BfCXH47JjY — 💫🌟🌞Елена🌞🌟💫 (@e_plahov) January 21, 2021

The former astronaut received his first COVID-19 vaccine on January 18, days before his 91st birthday.

Special thanks go to two outstanding patriots, Vlad Ghenciu Esq and Brian M Cronin, for their invaluable assistance, and to my organization, Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC for permanent support. pic.twitter.com/oONTtlIIgd — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 19, 2021

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong were the first two humans to land on the Moon, over 51 years ago, as part of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission.