Toggle Menu
APJ Abdul Kalam: India remembers ‘Missile Man’ on his fourth death anniversaryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/apj-abdul-kalam-india-remembers-missile-man-on-his-fourth-death-anniversary-5856164/

APJ Abdul Kalam: India remembers ‘Missile Man’ on his fourth death anniversary

APJ Abdul Kalam, an aerospace scientist, served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007 and was widely referred to as the people's president.

APJ Abdul Kalam, APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary, remembering APJ Abdul Kalam, APJ Abdul Kalam trending, Missile man trending, #missile man,Trending, Indian Express news
The former president is credited for India’s civilian space programme and military missile systems.

People paid tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam, India’s Missle Man, on Saturday, on his fourth death anniversary. Kalam had passed away on this day four years ago after suffering a cardiac arrest while delivering a speech at the Indian Institue of Management (IIM), Shillong.

Kalam, an aerospace scientist, served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007 and was widely referred to as the people’s president. He is credited for India’s civilian space programme and military missile systems. Kalam played a pivotal role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.

His contribution to the field of aeronautics  earned him the title ‘Missile Man of India.’

Four years on, the nation fondly remembers Dr Kalam, who continues to inspire people of all ages.

Several political leaders have also remembered Kalam on his death anniversary.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cyprus bishop says gay people are created if parents have ‘unnatural sex’, creates stir online
2 Watch: Lorikeet parrot grooves to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Ankh Mare’
3 Beware of Bubbles: Video of dog dealing with water dispenser goes viral