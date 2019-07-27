APJ Abdul Kalam: India remembers ‘Missile Man’ on his fourth death anniversary

People paid tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam, India’s Missle Man, on Saturday, on his fourth death anniversary. Kalam had passed away on this day four years ago after suffering a cardiac arrest while delivering a speech at the Indian Institue of Management (IIM), Shillong.

Kalam, an aerospace scientist, served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007 and was widely referred to as the people’s president. He is credited for India’s civilian space programme and military missile systems. Kalam played a pivotal role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.

His contribution to the field of aeronautics earned him the title ‘Missile Man of India.’

Four years on, the nation fondly remembers Dr Kalam, who continues to inspire people of all ages.

#APJAbdulKalam To the man who taught us how to dream. pic.twitter.com/5t2YlIe0fE — Afsal Moosa (@afsalmoosa89) July 26, 2019

Remembering him on his 4th Death Anniversary The man who changed the way India use to think 🇮🇳🙏😊❤️#APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/VX45aRqdvP — Bilal Pathan (@BilalPa63063275) July 26, 2019

Greatest president the Republic of India will ever have… You are an idol of crore’s of youth… You will always remain in our heart sir… We still miss you sir but we know that you are still there to bless us.. People’s President..🙏🙏#apjabdulkalam #Abdulkalam pic.twitter.com/6e6TEjG0vM — Ashish Bhardwaj (@Its_Ashish9) July 26, 2019

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam laid the foundation of Chandrayaan-2, a dream fulfilled, but only a few people remembered him … media silent, no news space left for #BharatRatna #APJAbdulKalam .. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/19mK9mYpXe — Farid Ali فرید علی (@FaridAliAT) July 25, 2019

Several political leaders have also remembered Kalam on his death anniversary.