APJ Abdul Kalam: India remembers ‘Missile Man’ on his fourth death anniversary

People paid tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam, India’s Missle Man, on Saturday, on his fourth death anniversary. Kalam had passed away on this day four years ago after suffering a cardiac arrest while delivering a speech at the Indian Institue of Management (IIM), Shillong.
Kalam, an aerospace scientist, served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007 and was widely referred to as the people’s president. He is credited for India’s civilian space programme and military missile systems. Kalam played a pivotal role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.
His contribution to the field of aeronautics earned him the title ‘Missile Man of India.’
Four years on, the nation fondly remembers Dr Kalam, who continues to inspire people of all ages.
Some voids are never filled…miss you Sir..!
नमन ! pic.twitter.com/vzULgOW1nC
— साधक !! (@AKrishnalko) July 26, 2019
#APJAbdulKalam To the man who taught us how to dream. pic.twitter.com/5t2YlIe0fE
— Afsal Moosa (@afsalmoosa89) July 26, 2019
Remembering him on his 4th Death Anniversary
The man who changed the way India use to think 🇮🇳🙏😊❤️#APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/VX45aRqdvP
— Bilal Pathan (@BilalPa63063275) July 26, 2019
“You have to dream before your dreams can come true”
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam ❤️#APJAbdulKalam #MissileManOfIndia #4thDeathAnniversary pic.twitter.com/lrdDH1TbSw
— Ranjith K (@ranjithk_offl) July 26, 2019
#President #apjabdulkalam #MissileManOfIndia
Salute Sir, for your dedication,education,sincerity, discipline. You always inspired us. Remembering you in this death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/YgdjoB4tUU
— Kabyajyoti Das (@kabyajyoti) July 26, 2019
Greatest president the Republic of India will ever have… You are an idol of crore’s of youth… You will always remain in our heart sir… We still miss you sir but we know that you are still there to bless us.. People’s President..🙏🙏#apjabdulkalam #Abdulkalam pic.twitter.com/6e6TEjG0vM
— Ashish Bhardwaj (@Its_Ashish9) July 26, 2019
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam laid the foundation of Chandrayaan-2, a dream fulfilled, but only a few people remembered him … media silent, no news space left for #BharatRatna #APJAbdulKalam .. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/19mK9mYpXe
— Farid Ali فرید علی (@FaridAliAT) July 25, 2019
#APJAbdulKalam
It’s very easy to defeat someone but it’s very tough to win someone#Loveforever#kalam pic.twitter.com/uh2e0Wv5gw
— premdamnester (@prem_atkin_ledg) July 27, 2019
Several political leaders have also remembered Kalam on his death anniversary.