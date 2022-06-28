AOC uses Twitter jibe to spread information about abortions rights and resources

AOC shared guidelines on Instagram about how to get a safe self-managing medication-induced abortion as recommended by the WHO.

The US Supreme Court has overturned the 50-year-old Roe vs Wade judgement prompting women’s rights activists around the world to criticise the move.

The overturning of the landmark judgement on June 24 means US citizens no longer have the constitutional right to abortion.

Legal experts believe that without a federal law supporting abortions, states will be able to form their own laws on abortions, which might result in near-total bans on abortion in about half of the US states that are ruled by the Republican Party.

In response to the overturning of Roe vs Wade, US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, popularly known as AOC, shared a bunch of Instagram stories about abortion rights and resources that might help women get an abortion in states where they are banned or might get banned. In her Instagram stories, AOC shared guides about how to get a safe self-managing medication-induced abortion as per WHO recommendations.

On Tuesday, John Gage, who was formally associated with conservative magazine Washington Examiner, tweeted screenshots of AOC’s Instagram stories and wrote, “.@AOC is posting about how people can skirt abortion bans.”

AOC used this jibe as an opportunity to share the link to her stories, which were compiled in an Instagram highlight, with her Twitter audience.

It’s saved on my Instagram highlights by the way, for anyone who wants it — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2022

AOC’s tweets gathered thousands of likes and retweets within hours. Commenting on AOC’s tweet, where she shared the link to her Instagram highlight, a Twitter user wrote, “As a veteran of the original fight for Roe may I say your courage, intensity & supplying of information is a joy to see. We did it w/out social media back then so you reaching a wider audience is a true gift!”.