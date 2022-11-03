scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

AOC and Elon Musk get into another Twitter spat, this time over the #bluetick controversy

Earlier this week, Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that users will be able to get their verification tick after paying for a monthly subscription of $8 for its elevated Blue service.

Elon Musk and AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweets, Elon Musk vs AOC, Elon musk viral tweet, Twitter blue tick controversy, Indian ExpressAOC has complained that her Twitter notifications and mentions were not working and alluded that it might be at the behest of Musk.

Politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, popularly known as AOC, and billionaire Elon Musk engaged in another Twitter spat, this time over Twitter’s latest blue tick controversy.

Earlier this week, Twitter owner Musk announced that users will be able to get their verification tick after paying for a monthly subscription of $8 for its elevated Blue service which will include a host of perks. Currently, the blue tick is given to users whose accounts are verified by Twitter as “authentic, notable, and active”.

It is speculated that people who will refuse to pay the amount will lose their verification badge. Musk has justified the decision to offer paid verification as a way to “defeat the bots and trolls” and expand Twitter’s revenue streams.

On Tuesday, AOC mocked this move and tweeted, “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually an $8/mo subscription plan”. Commenting on this tweet, Musk replied, “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8”.

About an hour later, Musk shared a screenshot from AOC’s merchandise website. The screenshot showed a hoodie priced at $58 dollars (approximately Rs 4,800) that was up for sale. In response, AOC said that all products in her shop are made by unionised workers who are paid a “living wage” and have health care benefits.

She also criticised Musk for “union busting” and added that all proceeds from her shop go to “community organizing like our Homework Helpers program which gives private tutoring to kids who’ve needed learning support since COVID”.

AOC later complained that her Twitter notifications and mentions were not working and alluded that it might be at the behest of Musk. In another tweet, she wrote, “One guy’s business plan for a $44 billion over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for $8. Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications.”

