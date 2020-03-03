As world shuns handshake amid COVID-19 outbreak, Anupam Kher tells people say ‘namaste’

In the video, he also demonstrates how to do traditional Indian way of greeting people. In the video, he also demonstrates how to do traditional Indian way of greeting people.

India recorded two more confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Delhi and Telangana, and as people worry about preventing the spread of the virus, actor Anupam Kher’s tweet telling people to say ‘namaste’ to each other is going viral. The death toll due to the virus globally has now crossed 3,000.

“Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age-old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies. Try it,” the actor said in a tweet.

As the spread of the coronavirus gains momentum, people have come up with plenty of bizarre methods to prevent the spread of the virus. And the traditional greeting of the handshake is being avoided across the world. Sporting events like the NBA and England’s Test cricket have already restricted athletes from shaking hands.

Recently, Germany’s interior minister Horst Seehofer refused to shake hands with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s fearing the spread of the infection. When Merkel reached out to greet Horst Seehofer at a meeting on migration in Berlin, he smiled and kept both his hands to himself. They both laughed and Merkel then threw her hand up in the air before taking a seat.

Across the world people have been shunning the traditional greeting, with some regions also giving up other forms of greeting:

Switzerland

Switzerland’s Health Minister Alain Berset on Sunday said that Swiss people should consider dropping the everyday greeting of kissing each other on the cheeks, to avoid spreading the coronavirus, said a Reuters report.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates is advising people not to indulge in a traditional nose-to-nose greeting or handshakes. UAE’s Ministry of Health & Prevention on their Instagram account has issued guidelines on how to greet people with respiratory ailments.

France

Apart from banning all indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people, French Health Minister Olivier Veran also advised against shaking hands due to the virus outbreak on Friday. A BBC report, the total number of cases of coronavirus in France rose to 100 on Saturday.

China

A Guardian report said that the region has installed several red billboards which tell people not to shake hands but to join their hands in greeting.

