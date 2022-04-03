‘Antique’ book returned to library after 50 years

It is very rare for books to be returned to libraries after their original return date. However, an “antique” book recently found its way back to the University College London (UCL), 50 years after it was borrowed.

The book was mailed to the UCL library by an unknown person.

The anonymous sender also left a note that read, “Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue! Please don’t just throw it out, now that I’ve taken the time and trouble to return it. It must be an ‘antique’ by now.”

The book which was supposed to be returned in the summer of 1974, has accumulated a fine of 1,254 pounds (close to Rs 1.2 lakh) but since the sender was anonymous this fine could not be levied.

The “permanently borrowed” book was a hard copy of the 1875 edition of the Latin play Querolus. Querolus is the only complete Roman play to exist from late antiquity other than those of Plautus, Terence, and Seneca. The play, which was written by an unknown author, tells the story of a magician who tries to cheat a poor man of his inheritance.

Suzanne Traue, the subject liaison librarian at the college library, told the UCL News that her “jaw may literally have dropped” when she read the note accompanying the book.

“Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue!”: Anonymous borrower finally returns their book to @UCLLibraries which was due in 1974 and could have racked up fines of £1,254 – alongside a hand-written note https://t.co/kakSnu9oER — UCL News (@uclnews) March 30, 2022

I, too, would have returned this book anonymously. Cost of living rising and all that! :-D — Jen Smith (@jensmithmi) March 30, 2022

Reminds me of that episode from Seinfeld lol. The library contacts Jerry about an overdue book dating back to 1971. According to Kramer, with a fine of five cents a day for 20 years, the cost could come to $50 000. Maybe the Libray Cop is still out there 😂🤣. pic.twitter.com/3SSBJ2UQYK — Mark (@MarkC19842021) April 2, 2022

This guy must’ve really loved their book. https://t.co/zHMD2kXaa3 — Patrick (he/him) (@PatricktheB) April 2, 2022

It has been noticed that once libraries scrap late fines, many people come forward to return old books.

and books returned after 50 years! i love to read a news story that makes me feel hopeful — Adam J. Kurtz (@adamjk) April 2, 2022

In February, a book borrowed from the Cape Breton Regional Library in 1939 was returned to it after 82 years. Since the library had scrapped its policy of charging an overdue fee, the person who returned the book was spared a hefty payment.