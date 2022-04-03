scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 03, 2022
‘Antique’ book returned to library after 50 years

The book’s original due date was in the summer of 1974.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 3, 2022 2:27:30 pm
Book returned after 50 years, UCL library book returned after 50 years, the antique book returned to the library after 50 years, Indian ExpressThe book, a hardcover copy of the 1875 edition of the Latin play Querolus, was mailed to the UCL library by an unknown person.

It is very rare for books to be returned to libraries after their original return date. However, an “antique” book recently found its way back to the University College London (UCL), 50 years after it was borrowed.

The book was mailed to the UCL library by an unknown person.

The anonymous sender also left a note that read, “Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue! Please don’t just throw it out, now that I’ve taken the time and trouble to return it. It must be an ‘antique’ by now.”

The book which was supposed to be returned in the summer of 1974, has accumulated a fine of 1,254 pounds (close to Rs 1.2 lakh) but since the sender was anonymous this fine could not be levied.

The “permanently borrowed” book was a hard copy of the 1875 edition of the Latin play QuerolusQuerolus is the only complete Roman play to exist from late antiquity other than those of Plautus, Terence, and Seneca. The play, which was written by an unknown author, tells the story of a magician who tries to cheat a poor man of his inheritance.

Suzanne Traue, the subject liaison librarian at the college library, told the UCL News that her “jaw may literally have dropped” when she read the note accompanying the book.

It has been noticed that once libraries scrap late fines, many people come forward to return old books. 

In February, a book borrowed from the Cape Breton Regional Library in 1939 was returned to it after 82 years. Since the library had scrapped its policy of charging an overdue fee, the person who returned the book was spared a hefty payment.

