Anti-fossil fuel activists in London spray Harrods with orange paint. Watch video

Anti-fossil fuel activists in London sprayed orange paint on the front of Harrods, a luxury department store, and videos of the incident have surfaced online. On the 20th consecutive day of their protest against new oil and gas, about 20 protestors gathered in front of the store.

A video shared on Just Stop Oil’s Twitter account showed two agitators spraying paint on the large windows of the store. As the camera pans, the store’s windows are seen entirely covered with orange paint. Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 8 lakh views on Twitter.

Another clip shared in the Twitter thread showed officials pulling protestors from the road while they refused to move.

Watch the video here:

🚨 BREAKING: HARRODS SPRAY PAINTED AND KNIGHTSBRIDGE BLOCKED 🚨 🎨 At 9am today, 20 Just Stop Oil supporters stopped traffic on Knightsbridge in central London, demanding an end to new oil and gas. Two have also sprayed the outside of Harrods department store with orange paint. pic.twitter.com/zi0eeaoPu1 — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 20, 2022

“BREAKING: HARRODS SPRAY PAINTED AND KNIGHTSBRIDGE BLOCKED At 9am today, 20 Just Stop Oil supporters stopped traffic on Knightsbridge in central London, demanding an end to new oil and gas. Two have also sprayed the outside of Harrods department store with orange paint,” reads Just Stop Oil’s tweet.

“Our Government is criminally incompetent & morally bankrupt. They are actively seeking to accelerate fossil fuel production, which will kill millions of people, while failing to address the worst cost of living crisis this country has ever seen,” Just Stop Oil tweeted sharing a clip of one of the protestors.

🦺 Our Government is criminally incompetent & morally bankrupt. They are actively seeking to accelerate fossil fuel production, which will kill millons of people, while failing to address the worst cost of living crisis this country has ever seen#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #A22Network pic.twitter.com/FeVrUhpPz4 — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 20, 2022

“Vulnerable people will be freezing to death in their homes this winter, while the Government refuses to tax the rich and the big energy companies that are profiting from our misery. The disruption will end when the Government ends new oil and gas,” read another tweet.

A BBC report said that two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Citing Harrod’s statement, the report said, “Several individuals staged a minor protest this morning on the corner of Brompton Road and Hans Crescent. The local police are resolving this issue swiftly and with the support of our security team, and we thank them both for their support.”