Anthony Bourdain dead at the age of 61; Netizens mourn the celebrity chef and TV host’s demise

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, known as one of the most influential chefs of his times, died at the age of 61. According to a statement by CNN, he hanged himself and was found dead in a hotel room in France’s Strasbourg. He was working on an upcoming episode of ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’, a programme he hosted for the CNN since 2013. Additionally, Bourdain is also known for the book he wrote in 2000, called Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly (2000). The news of his death comes at the heels of designer Kate Spade, who died on June 5, by hanging herself. Evidently shocked and saddened, fans, followers and contemporaries of Bourdain took to the Internet, especially Twitter, to share their condolences for the celebrated chef.

Devastated to learn of Anthony Bourdain, whom I admired from afar. We, as a society, must continue to work to build real solutions to undoing the mental health stigma so that those suffering feel confident to get help to live another day no matter who they are. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 8, 2018

RIP Anthony Bourdain Wow. Awful news. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) June 8, 2018

So shocked and so sad. Loved Anthony Bourdain xx pic.twitter.com/Z806WaGaTv — Emma Dallimore (@emmadalli) June 8, 2018

Both Kate Spade & Anthony Bourdain in the same week. Check in on the strong people too. We all need each other — David Korins (@DavidKorins) June 8, 2018

not anthony bourdain. jesus christ man — png papi (@GregNoire) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain’s apparent #suicide has me shook the same way I felt when they first broke the news about Robin Williams. 😔 — thingwone (@thingwone) June 8, 2018

Tragic news about Anthony Bourdain. If you’re remotely interested in chefs and watch Masterchef etc., this book of his is fascinating. pic.twitter.com/uyPaman8VC — Rich Hooper (@Hoopini) June 8, 2018

I’m in shock after hearing the news of my CNN colleague Anthony Bourdain’s death. Sending love and comfort to his family and friends. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 8, 2018

Tragic news this morning. Anthony Bourdain is dead at 61 of suicide. He took us around the world and back, showing us how we all eat, live and love — and revealing our common humanity. RIP to a true giant. We will miss you. https://t.co/Wp0KkNpkW9 — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) June 8, 2018

Last night on the air, we gave that critical number to call if you need someone to talk to at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Please do. 1-800-273-8255 My thoughts are with @Bourdain’s family, friends, and all of his colleagues at @CNN. — Gio Benitez (@GioBenitez) June 8, 2018

This beautiful man. An enthusiast of all things great and good. He’s gone. Gone. Anthony Bourdain, #RIP.https://t.co/5DrfxjOeoY pic.twitter.com/3J4Nmp46PL — Kristie Lu Stout✌🏽 (@klustout) June 8, 2018

He is also known for hosting a television show that was the confluence of food and travelling across the world called A Cook’s Tour, cultural adventure programmes called Anthony Vourdain: No Reservations and The Layover. The books he wrote include historic nonfiction and fiction, in addition to his book on food. His food adventures across the world reportedly led him to try exotic and bizarre local cuisines, for instance, a cobra in Vietnam, sheep testicles in Morocco, ant eggs in Peubla, Mexico, etc.

