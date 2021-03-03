Iceberg larger than NYC breaks of from Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf, netizens react

A massive iceberg, bigger than New York City broke off from Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf and pictures and videos of the incident shared by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) is now making rounds on the internet, prompting myriad reactions from netizens.

BAS, in a press release, said that scientists first detected the growth of vast cracks in the ice more than a decade ago. According to a BBC report, a crack in the ice shelf widened several hundred metres on February 26 after which the iceberg sheared off.

Sharing a glimpse of the crack, the BSC in a tweet said that its Halley Research Station situated on the Brunt Ice Shelf is unlikely to be affected by the calving, a process when chunks of ice break off from the edge of a glacier.