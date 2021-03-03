scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Iceberg larger than NYC breaks of from Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf, netizens react

According to a BBC report, a crack in the ice shelf widened several hundred meters o Friday after which the iceberg sheared off.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 3, 2021 6:08:27 pm
Antarctica, Brunt Ice Shelf, Iceberg, British Antarctic Survey, Iceberg crack, Iceberg calving, Trending news, Indian Express news.Many who came across the pictures and videos shared by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) expressed concern.

A massive iceberg, bigger than New York City broke off from Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf and pictures and videos of the incident shared by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) is now making rounds on the internet, prompting myriad reactions from netizens.

BAS, in a press release, said that scientists first detected the growth of vast cracks in the ice more than a decade ago. According to a BBC report, a crack in the ice shelf widened several hundred metres on February 26 after which the iceberg sheared off.

Sharing a glimpse of the crack, the BSC in a tweet said that its Halley Research Station situated on the Brunt Ice Shelf is unlikely to be affected by the calving, a process when chunks of ice break off from the edge of a glacier.

A12-member team working at the station left mid-February after it closed for the Antarctic winter, British Antarctic Survey said.

Many who came across the footage expressed concern over the likely environmental fallout of this event. Take a look at some reactions here:

