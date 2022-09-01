scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Another breakup for Leonardo DiCaprio, netizens say he doesn’t date anyone over 25

Leonardo DiCaprio broke up with Camila Morrone after dating for four years. She turned 25 in June.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone, breakup, Hollywood, actors, dating, 25 years of age, memes, viral, trendingLeonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone broke up after four years of dating and it has sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been in the news for his breakup with Camila Morrone. The Revenant actor dated Camila for four years before they parted ways. While the reason for the breakup is not known, their breakup has rekindled a flurry of memes as netizens trolled DiCaprio for once again breaking up with a woman after she turned 25.

DiCaprio, 47, has a history of dating women less than 25 years of age. There have been many instances in the past when he broke up with women when they were 25. Camila recently celebrated her 25th birthday in June.

Also Read |Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone call it quits, months after her 25th birthday

The couple were last seen together celebrating the American Independence Day on July 4. When the duo started dating, they were trolled online for the age difference. Twitter has been inundated with memes and hilarious tweets referring to DiCaprio’s dating preferences. “It’s not that the door wasn’t big enough for both Rose and Jack, it’s just that Rose turned 25 that day,” reads a tweet.

“I need to know how leonardo dicaprio conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says “sorry i can’t don’t hate me” someone pls investigate,” said another.

See some of the posts below:

In the past, DiCaprio dated model Gisele Bundchen for five years until 2005. He was with Bar Rafaeli before calling it quits in 2009, also the year when Bar turned 25. Actor Blake Lively was 23-years-old when she dated Leonardo for a few months. Leonardo has dated model Erin Heatherton, 22, actor Toni Garrm, when she was 21. Kelly Rohrbach and DiCaprio dated in 2016 and ended it when she turned 25. He also dated Danish model Nina Agdal for a year until she turned 25.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 05:49:26 pm
Next Story

Why Shahnawaz Dahani cried and rushed to his father’s grave when he was selected for Pakistan

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Taiwan shoots down drone for first time off Chinese coast

Taiwan shoots down drone for first time off Chinese coast

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Aug 2022 GST collection rises to Rs 1.43 lakh cr — why is it significant?

Aug 2022 GST collection rises to Rs 1.43 lakh cr — why is it significant?

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors
Solving Crime

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement