Another breakup for Leonardo DiCaprio, netizens say he doesn’t date anyone over 25

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been in the news for his breakup with Camila Morrone. The Revenant actor dated Camila for four years before they parted ways. While the reason for the breakup is not known, their breakup has rekindled a flurry of memes as netizens trolled DiCaprio for once again breaking up with a woman after she turned 25.

DiCaprio, 47, has a history of dating women less than 25 years of age. There have been many instances in the past when he broke up with women when they were 25. Camila recently celebrated her 25th birthday in June.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone call it quits, months after her 25th birthday

The couple were last seen together celebrating the American Independence Day on July 4. When the duo started dating, they were trolled online for the age difference. Twitter has been inundated with memes and hilarious tweets referring to DiCaprio’s dating preferences. “It’s not that the door wasn’t big enough for both Rose and Jack, it’s just that Rose turned 25 that day,” reads a tweet.

“I need to know how leonardo dicaprio conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says “sorry i can’t don’t hate me” someone pls investigate,” said another.

See some of the posts below:

It’s not that the door wasn’t big enough for both Rose and Jack, it’s just that Rose turned 25 that day — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) August 31, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio on his next date like pic.twitter.com/p30mkofEaP — Sadie Sink’s Oscar (@Jaqssssss) August 30, 2022

maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. did that even occur to you — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) August 30, 2022

i need to know how leonardo dicaprio conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says “sorry i can’t don’t hate me” someone pls investigate — megan (@weganmilliamson) August 30, 2022

In the past, DiCaprio dated model Gisele Bundchen for five years until 2005. He was with Bar Rafaeli before calling it quits in 2009, also the year when Bar turned 25. Actor Blake Lively was 23-years-old when she dated Leonardo for a few months. Leonardo has dated model Erin Heatherton, 22, actor Toni Garrm, when she was 21. Kelly Rohrbach and DiCaprio dated in 2016 and ended it when she turned 25. He also dated Danish model Nina Agdal for a year until she turned 25.