Announcement of iPhone 14 launch date sparks off memes

Earlier today, the news about the prospective launch date of the iPhone 14 began making headlines. As soon as the news hit, memes about the latest launch began circulating on social media.

It is being reported that the new iPhone 14 will be launched on September 7, 2022. As per Bloomberg, this year the launch event will be held online and the newly-unveiled smartphones will be made available to customers in a week and a half after its launch.

Me waiting for #iPhone14 to drop, so that iphone13 price drops, so that iPhone 12 price drops so that I can buy iPhone 11. pic.twitter.com/TfS4JJ457R — Zerobalance (@ClubZerobalance) August 18, 2022

I recently upgraded from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 13. I honestly cannot say I’ve noticed. Nor will anyone upgrading from the 13 to the 14. — Kandra (@TheKandra) August 18, 2022

Just 20 days till the western world finally starts praising 48MP cameras 🤣🤣 #iphone14 — Rushil Agrawal (@TackyTechie) August 18, 2022

Tech enthusiasts believe that this year, Apple may release two new ‘Pro’ iPhone models in addition to the standard iPhone 14 (6.1) and iPhone 14 Max (6.7) models. The iPhone Pro models are likely to have advanced features like the 48-megapixel camera.

Bloomberg has reported that with the iPhone 14 Pro line, Apple will replace its front-facing camera cutout, called the ‘notch’, with a pill-shaped hole for Face ID sensors and a hole-punch-sized area for the camera. These changes will increase the phone’s screen space.

While the prices are not officially announced, it is estimated that iPhone 14 Max will be priced at $999 (approximately Rs 79,665). While the iPhone 14 Pro model will be priced at $1,099 (approximately Rs 87,640). Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max might be launched with a starting price of $1,199 (approximately Rs 95,706). With the addition of taxes to the retail price, the overall cost of the gadget will further increase.