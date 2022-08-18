scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Announcement of iPhone 14 launch date sparks off memes

iPhone 14 is expected to be launched on September 7, 2022.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 launch, iPhone 14 tweets, iPhone 14 to be launched in September, iPhone 14 memes, India expressBloomberg has reported that with the iPhone 14 Pro line, Apple will replace its front-facing camera cutout, called the ‘notch', with a pill-shaped hole for Face ID sensors and a hole-punch-sized area for the camera.

Earlier today, the news about the prospective launch date of the iPhone 14 began making headlines. As soon as the news hit, memes about the latest launch began circulating on social media.

It is being reported that the new iPhone 14 will be launched on September 7, 2022. As per Bloomberg, this year the launch event will be held online and the newly-unveiled smartphones will be made available to customers in a week and a half after its launch.

ALSO READ |‘Did we skip iPhone 13?’: New iPhone leak trends online, sparks epic meme fest

Tech enthusiasts believe that this year, Apple may release two new ‘Pro’ iPhone models in addition to the standard iPhone 14 (6.1) and iPhone 14 Max (6.7) models. The iPhone Pro models are likely to have advanced features like the 48-megapixel camera.

Bloomberg has reported that with the iPhone 14 Pro line, Apple will replace its front-facing camera cutout, called the ‘notch’, with a pill-shaped hole for Face ID sensors and a hole-punch-sized area for the camera. These changes will increase the phone’s screen space.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

While the prices are not officially announced, it is estimated that iPhone 14 Max will be priced at $999 (approximately Rs 79,665). While the iPhone 14 Pro model will be priced at $1,099 (approximately Rs 87,640). Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max might be launched with a starting price of $1,199 (approximately Rs 95,706). With the addition of taxes to the retail price, the overall cost of the gadget will further increase.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 04:16:49 pm
Next Story

CUET 2022: Uninformed change in exam dates, faraway centres leave students confused

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
1st ODI LIVE

India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189

Pro-Pakistan slogans raised on Clubhouse, police register case
In Bengaluru

Pro-Pakistan slogans raised on Clubhouse, police register case

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
Explained

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Thiruchitrambalam review

This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
1st ODI LIVE

India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189

Pro-Pakistan slogans raised on Clubhouse, police register case
In Bengaluru

Pro-Pakistan slogans raised on Clubhouse, police register case

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
Explained

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Thiruchitrambalam review

This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement