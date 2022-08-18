Announcement of iPhone 14 launch date sparks off memes

Earlier today, the news about the prospective launch date of the iPhone 14 began making headlines. As soon as the news hit, memes about the latest launch began circulating on social media.
It is being reported that the new iPhone 14 will be launched on September 7, 2022. As per Bloomberg, this year the launch event will be held online and the newly-unveiled smartphones will be made available to customers in a week and a half after its launch.
Me waiting for #iPhone14 to drop, so that iphone13 price drops, so that iPhone 12 price drops so that I can buy iPhone 11. pic.twitter.com/TfS4JJ457R
— Zerobalance (@ClubZerobalance) August 18, 2022
Not all heroes wear capes. #AppleEvent #iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/CTbu9PeoJc
— Sami Fathi (@SamiFathi_) August 17, 2022
Fixed pic.twitter.com/cbVwvl0iJl
— SoulReaver ™ (@The__SoulReaver) August 17, 2022
I recently upgraded from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 13. I honestly cannot say I’ve noticed. Nor will anyone upgrading from the 13 to the 14.
— Kandra (@TheKandra) August 18, 2022
Just 20 days till the western world finally starts praising 48MP cameras 🤣🤣 #iphone14
— Rushil Agrawal (@TackyTechie) August 18, 2022
Well now the #iPhone14 is costing more, will the Apple Sheep start trading their kidneys for one?#Apple #iPhone #AppleSheep pic.twitter.com/jWr8mscU76
— I Hate Apple (@iHateApplee) August 12, 2022
Guys I have just seen the future it’s finally happening 😂😂😂 no notch #iphone14 #iphone #ios16 #iphone14pro pic.twitter.com/J92syzl5wZ
— Neil Sargeant (@Neil_Sarg) August 11, 2022
Tech enthusiasts believe that this year, Apple may release two new ‘Pro’ iPhone models in addition to the standard iPhone 14 (6.1) and iPhone 14 Max (6.7) models. The iPhone Pro models are likely to have advanced features like the 48-megapixel camera.
Bloomberg has reported that with the iPhone 14 Pro line, Apple will replace its front-facing camera cutout, called the ‘notch’, with a pill-shaped hole for Face ID sensors and a hole-punch-sized area for the camera. These changes will increase the phone’s screen space.
Subscriber Only Stories
While the prices are not officially announced, it is estimated that iPhone 14 Max will be priced at $999 (approximately Rs 79,665). While the iPhone 14 Pro model will be priced at $1,099 (approximately Rs 87,640). Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max might be launched with a starting price of $1,199 (approximately Rs 95,706). With the addition of taxes to the retail price, the overall cost of the gadget will further increase.
CUET 2022: Uninformed change in exam dates, faraway centres leave students confused
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
CUET 2022: Uninformed change in exam dates, faraway centres leave students confused
How serious is Bhutan’s economic crisis?
Apple to launch new iPad Pro with M2, budget-friendly iPad this October: Report
Kerala HC to aid of minor rape victim, allows medical termination of 28-week pregnancy
Pro-Pakistan slogans raised on Clubhouse, Bengaluru police register case
Mexico Sees Its Energy Future in Fossil Fuels, Not Renewables
‘Absolutely natural’: Debina Bonnerjee opens up about second pregnancy within months of having first baby
‘Who is taking decisions keeping Delhi govt, Centre out of loop?’: Sisodia writes to Amit Shah on Rohingya row
Benglauru residents protest against waste processing plant in Electronic City
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s rom-com proves that you don’t need guns to blow audience’s mind
Aryan Khan welcomes Kolkata Knight Riders’ new head coach Chandrakant Pandit in a rare Instagram post
Suspicious boat found in Maharashtra’s Raigad, assault rifles, other weapons recovered: Police
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Featured Stories
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
CUET 2022: Uninformed change in exam dates, faraway centres leave students confused
How serious is Bhutan’s economic crisis?
Apple to launch new iPad Pro with M2, budget-friendly iPad this October: Report
Kerala HC to aid of minor rape victim, allows medical termination of 28-week pregnancy
Pro-Pakistan slogans raised on Clubhouse, Bengaluru police register case
Mexico Sees Its Energy Future in Fossil Fuels, Not Renewables
‘Absolutely natural’: Debina Bonnerjee opens up about second pregnancy within months of having first baby
‘Who is taking decisions keeping Delhi govt, Centre out of loop?’: Sisodia writes to Amit Shah on Rohingya row
Benglauru residents protest against waste processing plant in Electronic City
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s rom-com proves that you don’t need guns to blow audience’s mind
Aryan Khan welcomes Kolkata Knight Riders’ new head coach Chandrakant Pandit in a rare Instagram post
Suspicious boat found in Maharashtra’s Raigad, assault rifles, other weapons recovered: Police