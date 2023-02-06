scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Valentine’s Day special: Animal shelter offers to put ex-lover’s name in litter boxes

People are required to pay $5 to put their ex’s name in a cat’s litter box at the Animal Friends Humane Society in the US’s Ohio.

cat litter valentine's day schemeMany animal rights organisations like the Hemsley Conservation Centre in England do similar ingenious fundraising events during Valentine’s Day.

The upcoming Valentine’s Day can irk those who are newly single and would like to be petty towards their ex-lovers. A not-for-profit animal adoption agency has introduced an interesting offer that capitalises on these emotions while raising funds for animals in need.

Ohio’s Animal Friends Humane Society has offered to put the name of one’s ex in a litter box that will be used by the shelter’s cats. People just have to pay $5 (approximately Rs 410) to avail this oddly cathartic service.

While advertising this service, the animal adoption agency wrote in their Facebook post: “We will be accepting donations from February 1st through February 12th, and on Valentine’s day we will post a video on Facebook showcasing all of the names we receive, in the litterboxes!”

The Animal Friends Humane Society is not the only animal rights organisation that does such ingenious fundraising events during Valentine’s Day.

Last year, Hemsley Conservation Centre in England re-launched its famous “name a cockroach programme”, which allows a person to name a cockroach after their ex-partner. One just has to make a small donation of 1.50 pounds (approximately Rs 150) through the centre’s online portal after which the name of a “worthless ex-someone” is put on a “roach board” to be revealed on Valentine’s Day.

Similarly, the Bristol Animal Centre runs its “poo into pounds” programme every Valentine’s Day. Under the programme, one can make a five-pound donation (approximately Rs 500) and, in exchange, they can add the name of the person who has wronged them to a cat’s litter tray.

