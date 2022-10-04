Animal rights activist invades football pitch in USA, gets tackled by players

On Monday, a match of American football between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers was disrupted after an animal rights activist invaded the pitch and ran across the field while holding a red smoke flare.

As the security chased the streaker and struggled to tackle him, players Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley sprung into action and tackled the streaker who was wearing a T-shirt that said “RIGHTTORESCUE.COM”.

The streaker, identified as Alex Taylor, belonged to the Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights group. With the stunt, Taylor aimed to raise awareness about the ongoing trial of two whistleblowers, who were charged with multiple felonies after they released videos documenting animal cruelty from a pig farm run by the WH Group.

OMG BOBBY WAGNER JUST TRUCKED THE FAN THAT RAN ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/uwoEzkrFxc — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 4, 2022

BREAKING: Activist disrupts MNF game with pink smoke flare to elevate the #SmithfieldTrial and support the #RightToRescue. If the masses are not allowed to see the trial, we will bring the issue to the masses. Press release at https://t.co/lvGRZp6CeD pic.twitter.com/XBlGBtxYFV — Direct Action Everywhere (@DxEverywhere) October 4, 2022

As per the website, righttorescue.com, that was mentioned on Taylor’s shirt, the whistleblowers named Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung have their trial scheduled for October 3-7, 2022 in Washington County, Utah. The website urged people to show their support for the animal rights activists by joining the collective’s trial support convergence.

Hours after the video of Taylor getting tackled by the players went viral, Direct Action Everywhere (@DxEverywhere) tweeted a press release that explained the reasons behind the stunt.

In another tweet, the animal rights collective wrote, “RELEASED: Alex and Allison, the 2 activists who disrupted tonight’s NFL game, have been released from police custody. Alex, who was tackled by Bobby Wagner, has a burn on his arm. Otherwise, they’re a bit beaten up but in good spirits.”