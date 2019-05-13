Netizens flood pet care foundation with food boxes after their appeal for help goes viral

The Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation, a volunteer-run organisation, was left overwhelmed when the care centre was flooded with Amazon boxes after their appeal for help went viral on social media. Several boxes were sent by animal lovers from around the world in response to a post by the organisation, requesting followers to help them restock food, that was on the verge of finishing.

“Cupboard is bare, 🐕 are worried. Help a mutt out with a bag of kibble! Last fall, @dog_rates followers stocked the pantry for 6 months. Hit us up with some kindness?” tweeted the official account of the organisation that, according to its website, helps homeless pets find their homes through rescue and adoption.

Cupboard is bare, 🐕 are worried. Help a mutt out with a bag of kibble! Last fall, @dog_rates followers stocked the pantry for 6 months. Hit us up with some kindness? https://t.co/s12VRQi5QH pic.twitter.com/533tbae65Y — Lost Dog & Cat Rescue (@lostdogrescue) May 8, 2019

Once viral, the call for help received a warm response from people. “There are so many boxes people are going think the new @amazon HQ is at our care center 😂😂 Matt and @dog_rates community you are amazing! This will help us feed many doggos and kittehs!” the foundation tweeted while sharing pictures of rooms filled with boxes.

There are so many boxes people are going think the new @amazon HQ is at our care center 😂😂 Matt and @dog_rates community you are amazing! This will help us feed many doggos and kittehs! pic.twitter.com/isPR7xds1s — Lost Dog & Cat Rescue (@lostdogrescue) May 11, 2019

Tipping the @amazon delivery driver with puppy kisses, yeah. @dog_rates , think this pup is 15/10 for snuggles? This guy drove one of the 6 vans full of donations to our center this weekend. So grateful! @dogfather pic.twitter.com/ymGduv0wms — Lost Dog & Cat Rescue (@lostdogrescue) May 13, 2019

A video was also shared by popular Twitter page @WeRateDogs along with a tweet thanking the people for helping out. “Two days ago, @lostdogrescue posted a pic of a nearly empty kibble cupboard. Since then you all have sent them 6 vanloads of dog food and other items from their @amazon wishlist. They will most likely be shared with other shelters in the area. You guys are incredible.”