Ducks refuse to enter rivers in Russia as they turn ‘blood red’

Pictures of a river turning blood red in Russia has startled residents and prompted worrisome reactions on social media. According to local reports, the alarming discolouration of the Iskitimka river in the industrial Kemerovo city saw ducks refusing to swim in the “toxic water”.

The change in the colour of the water has caused a flutter among the residents of the city, the DailyMail reported. “There are no ducks in the river, all are on the bank,” a resident Andrey German told the news website.

Several pictures of the red coloured river were shared on social media. “The Iskitimka River in Kemerovo turned red. The reasons are being investigated,” wrote a user on Twitter while sharing the photos.

While environment officials said the discolouration of the water was due to blocked drains, the “mystery pollutant” that caused the contamination was still under investigation, the news website reported.

However, this is not the first river in Russia that turned red due to chemical spillage. According to The Sun, a river in Naro-Fominsk also turned blood red earlier due to contamination.

“The city storm drainage system is a possible source of contaminated water,” deputy governor Andrei Panov of Kemerovo told the news website.

