‘Hello from the ISS’: Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon shares video from orbit

Anil Menon has shared his first video from the International Space Station after arriving aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft (Photo: @astro_anil/Instagram)

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) and documented his first day from orbit.

The astronaut with roots in Kerala travelled to the orbiting laboratory aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft alongside Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina. The trio lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 10.47 am EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) on Tuesday before completing a rapid three-hour, two-orbit journey.

Anil Menon’s first video from orbit

The Soyuz capsule successfully docked with the ISS’s Prichal module at 1.52 pm EDT, increasing the station’s crew to 10 members for the next two weeks. Hours after reaching the space station, Menon posted a video, offering his first glimpse from orbit. The video featured stunning views of Earth.