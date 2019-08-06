Angry residents parade Mexico town mayor in skirt for not fulfilling campaign promise

Politicians make several promises to woo voters before elections. Once elected, they hardly care to fulfill them. But residents in a municipality in southern Mexico resorted to a unique way to punish their mayor who failed to keep the campaign promise.

Mayor Javier Jimenez, from Huixtán province, was made to walk around in a skirt for not fulfilling campaign promises, Fox News reported.

Angry residents of San Andrés Puerto Rico made the mayor walk around in a long skirt and a white ruffled blouse alongside another official Luis Ton, who too was made to wear a bright pink polka-dotted dress. Pictures of the incident went viral on social media after they were shared online.

¡Mis Chuncos! • En el municipio de Huixtan Chiapas al alcalde Javier Sebastián Jiménez Santiz y el síndico Luis Ton les pusieron ropa de mujer como escarmiento. pic.twitter.com/6G1xiwL1A2 — Espada de Doble Filo 🗡 (@FiloEspada) July 30, 2019

The news website quoted local newspaper El Diario de Mexico stating that one of the key complaints of the residents was that the mayor did not allocate 3 million pesos (equivalent to about $158,000) for the betterment of the town’s water system, which he had promised during the campaign.

Later, a video of the mayor talking to a reporter was also shared on social media. According to the viral clip, the mayor said that he has been trying to fulfil his promises but is not able to do so because there is no money in the fund.