Video: Angry alligator terrifies South Carolina family, knocks off furniture during rescue

Luckily, the animal wasn’t harmed or hurt anyone and was released back to its natural habitat. (Source: Fernando Lossada/ Facebook) Luckily, the animal wasn’t harmed or hurt anyone and was released back to its natural habitat. (Source: Fernando Lossada/ Facebook)

For a South Carolina family, staying at home in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic turned quite scary when an angry alligator decided to pay them a visit. In a Facebook post that is now going viral, the Lossado family shared few videos of a local gator wreaking havoc in the backyard of their Sea Pines home in Hilton Head Island. Videos of the angry reptile ransacking their patio are going viral.

In one of the videos, the gator, locally known as “Big George”, can be been seen toppling furniture, fire pit and barbecue grill angrily even as rescuers tried to get the gator out of the property. The children staying at home during the lockdown were heard screaming in fear as the alligator opens his big mouth to knock off the pit. In a series of clips, the animal was captured breaking items that were on the table and banging his tail into the glass door.

The reptile got angrier as the rescuers tried to restrain it, knocking things off and rolling over to get out of the hook wrapped around its neck.

Finally, the guards used a water hose to give the animal a relaxing shower to cool it before dragging it onto a truck.

“He was angry. He was very angry,” said homeowner Fernando Lossada, who shared the video online to local daily Island Pocket. Explaining that there are lagoons in front and behind their home, he said that the family sees those animals every day, but never in the backyard knocking everything down. “This is to the next level,” he added.

Fernando was out at work when he got a frantic call from his mother who was watching his three kids at home. His wife Heather too uploaded a few videos, of the animal on their porch, as children were excited and scared at the same time. Parents tried to keep them calm and not draw the attention of the wild animal.

Subsequently, the animal was released back into the waterbody nearby after being rescued.

“As long as he doesn’t hurt anybody, they just put him back in the water,” Lossada said. “This is his home, and he’s not hurting anybody. We just need to be careful.”

