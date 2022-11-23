Angler catches goldfish weighing over 30kg from lake in France. See photos

Goldfish often kept as pets are normally small and not many would imagine them to grow much. However, a goldfish weighing more than 30kg was caught from Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France, People reported.

Named Carrot for its orange colour, the fish looks massive in the hands of Andy Hackett, the angler who caught it, in a photograph shared on Facebook. A video shared by Bluewater Lakes, a premier carp fishery, on Facebook shows the man letting the fish go into the lake water.

Netizens were left amazed by the beautiful fish and the fishery responded to a user’s query about its longevity. It said that goldfish live more than 35 years and Carrot is around 20-year-old now and in good health. “Utmost care is taken when all our carp are caught, and are treated for any cuts and wounds ect. They’re never taken out of the water, all photos and care is done on a floating mat just in case the carp decide to flip,” read the reply.

A Facebook user wrote, “Well Done Andy on the Capture of the stunning Carrot.” Another user wrote, “What a gorgeous fish, amazing.”

The People report said the elusive fish was placed in the lake by Jason Cowler, manager of the fishery, when it was a guppy. It is a hybrid species of a leather carp and a koi carp, usually orange in colour.

Hackett is enthralled and considers himself lucky to have caught Carrot. “I always knew the Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it,” he told The Guardian.

“I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange,” he said. “It was brilliant to catch it but it was also sheer luck.”