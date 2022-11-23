scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Angler catches goldfish weighing over 30kg from lake in France. See photos

Named Carrot for its orange colour, the fish looks massive in the hands of Andy Hackett, the angler who caught it, in a photograph shared on Facebook.

goldfish, goldfish weighing more than 30 kg, largest goldfish, goldfish video, indian expressThe People report said the elusive fish was placed in the lake by Jason Cowler, manager of the fishery, when it was a guppy.

Goldfish often kept as pets are normally small and not many would imagine them to grow much. However, a goldfish weighing more than 30kg was caught from Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France, People reported.

Named Carrot for its orange colour, the fish looks massive in the hands of Andy Hackett, the angler who caught it, in a photograph shared on Facebook. A video shared by Bluewater Lakes, a premier carp fishery, on Facebook shows the man letting the fish go into the lake water.

ALSO READ |Rare ‘walking fish’ spotted in Australia after 22 years

Netizens were left amazed by the beautiful fish and the fishery responded to a user’s query about its longevity. It said that goldfish live more than 35 years and Carrot is around 20-year-old now and in good health. “Utmost care is taken when all our carp are caught, and are treated for any cuts and wounds ect. They’re never taken out of the water, all photos and care is done on a floating mat just in case the carp decide to flip,” read the reply.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

A Facebook user wrote, “Well Done Andy on the Capture of the stunning Carrot.” Another user wrote, “What a gorgeous fish, amazing.”

The People report said the elusive fish was placed in the lake by Jason Cowler, manager of the fishery, when it was a guppy. It is a hybrid species of a leather carp and a koi carp, usually orange in colour.

Hackett is enthralled and considers himself lucky to have caught Carrot. “I always knew the Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it,” he told The Guardian.

Advertisement

“I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange,” he said. “It was brilliant to catch it but it was also sheer luck.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 04:02:36 pm
Next Story

AAP leader Satyendar Jain says Tihar video doctored, jail claims ED had it

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X