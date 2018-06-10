Follow Us:
‘Trump placed on a naughty seat?’: Angela Merkel’s photo of Trump at G7 summit leads to a meme competition

Angela Merkel posted the photo with a rather benevolent caption saying, "Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: Spontaneous meeting between two working sessions." However, it shows her staring down Donald Trump, and the heightened tension captured by the shutterbug hasn’t gone unnoticed by all.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared a picture on her official Instagram account that shows her staring down President Donald Trump during the G-7 Summit in Canada.(Source: Angela Merkel/ Instagram)
As the world leaders met for the G7 summit in Canada this weekend, the tension between US and the hosting country was hard to ignore for all. And as Donald Trump left the summit early to reach Singapore in time for the historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, he threw the G-7 summit into hysteria threatening to pull back its endorsement of the summit’s communiqué. But amid all this turmoil between US and its longest ally and neighbour, people on the Internet got distracted by a photographed shared by German Chancellor on her Instagram account and are having a blast.

Angela Merkel posted the photo with a rather benevolent caption saying, “Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: Spontaneous meeting between two working sessions.” However, it shows her staring down Donald Trump, and the heightened tension captured by the shutterbug hasn’t gone unnoticed by all. As POTUS is seated with his arms crossed with a petite grin, others standing are visibly tense some with even folded fists and hands down on the table.

Also seen in the photograph is British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Giuseppe Conte, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US national security adviser John Bolton.

Twitterati couldn’t help but suggest the image was a perfect “summery” of the event and lauded the photographer for capturing it. Not to mention, many highlighted how Markel made her point subtly by posting the photo on her official account, giving the world a piece of her mind on the situation and making it clear how Trump’s been somewhat isolated during the summit — be it for disagreeing on tariffs and trade barriers or for suggesting that Russia should be included back in the group.

Of course, along with these observations, there were many who took a jibe at POTUS and compared this scene similar to dealing with a “petulant child”. The photo is going viral and led to a laughing riot on the micro-blogging site.

And in case you are already fascinated by this photo like others, one historian and author, Mike Duncan even dissected everyone’s expressions in a thread and Tweeple couldn’t agree more.

