Angela Merkel visits bird park, her candid moments with parrots spark meme fest

Amid the intense election campaign in Germany, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel unintentionally offered some lighter moments for netizens when she visited a bird park. As the political leader posed pleasantly with half a dozen parrots, one of the birds appears to have pecked at her, causing Merkel to contort her face in reaction. The unusual moment was caught on camera and has, understandably, triggered a torrent of memes and jokes online.

Merkel, who has been the chancellor for almost 16 years, was on a farewell tour of her home constituency in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania promoting the centre-right Union bloc’s candidate. There she visited the Vogelpark Marlow bird park and was greeted by a flock of Australian rainbow lorikeets.

The 67-year-old leader who is not running for a fifth term, shared a few candid moments with the birds who were seen perched on her arms and even her head. While the first few pictures came out well with her smiling brightly, things changed quickly when she she decided to feed them.

The colourful parrots were seen eating from a small paper cup filled with “lori nectar” when one of the birds pecked at the stateswoman’s hand, prompting a dramatic reaction from Merkel. The now-viral snaps were captured by Georg Wendt, a photographer with DPA news agency.

Merkel visited a bird zoo today and the photos are everything. This isn’t photoshop, it actually happened pic.twitter.com/f4IHRIzXwt — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) September 24, 2021

While some tried to come up with witty captions, others compared Merkel’s facial expressions to how one felt before and after the outbreak of the pandemic.

I feel like Angela Merkel, photographed today in Germany with Australian lorikeets, is embodying the week we’ve all had. pic.twitter.com/aqXqXUOuQ1 — michelle griffin (@michellegriff) September 24, 2021

“Hope this e-mail finds you well” How the e-mail finds me…#merkel pic.twitter.com/VIFAlZqAnO — Maria do Acaso (@fruto_do_caos) September 24, 2021

Me at beginning of week -> end of week https://t.co/fcxx4rTw5M — Dr. Colleen Lueken (@colleen_lueken) September 24, 2021

Getting your paper accepted for a conference vs. actually having to write the paper https://t.co/pr1A2IWq6x — Salah Ben Hammou (@poliscisbh) September 24, 2021

Merkel is set to step down formally once a new chancellor is chosen after Sunday’s election.