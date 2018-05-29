These are just 10 of the women who rule the world today

Who run the world? Girls! Leading by example, we bring to you ten powerful and influential women political leaders around the world. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Who run the world? Girls! Leading by example, we bring to you ten powerful and influential women political leaders around the world. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Women empowerment and equality are some of the hot topics discussed whenever a gender debate crops up. While there still seems to be a long way to go when it comes to equality in the society, there is still a substantial amount of progress that the world has seen in the past couple of years.

Many women, across the globe, have stepped in the male-dominated world of politics and created their own space. Boldly scaling new heights and transforming world, these powerful women have also inspired others, giving them hope and the power to dream. Leading by example, we bring to you ten powerful and influential women political leaders around the world.

Angela Merkel

Chancellor of Germany since 2005

Angela Merkel is known as one of the most powerful women in the world. (Source: א (Aleph)/Wikimedia Commons) Angela Merkel is known as one of the most powerful women in the world. (Source: א (Aleph)/Wikimedia Commons)

Angela Dorothea Merkel is a German politician who is serving as the Chancellor of Germany since 2005. Often described as the de facto leader of the European Union, Merkel is known as the most powerful women in the world. The 63-year-old is the leader of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) since 2000.

Theresa May

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2016

Theresa May was first elected Member of Parliament for Maidenhead in 1997. (Source: UK Home Office/Wikimedia Commons) Theresa May was first elected Member of Parliament for Maidenhead in 1997. (Source: UK Home Office/Wikimedia Commons)

British politician Theresa Mary May has been serving UK as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2016. Earlier, May served the country as the Home Secretary from 2010-16. The 61-year-old was first elected Member of Parliament for Maidenhead in 1997.

Tsai Ing-wen

President of Taiwan since 2016

Tsai Ing-wen is the first unmarried president, the first to be popularly elected without having served as the Mayor of Taipei. (Source: Office of the President, Republic of China/Wikimedia Commons)Tsai Ing-wen is the current President of Taiwan, since May 20, 2016. The 61-year-old Taiwanese politician was the first woman to be elected to the office and the seventh president of the Republic of China under the 1947 Constitution. Tsai is the first unmarried president, the first to be popularly elected without having served as the Mayor of Taipei, the capital of Taiwan and also, the first, who has never held and elected an executive post before the presidency.

Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister of Bangladesh since 2009

Sheikh Hasina Wazed has been leading the Bangladesh Awami League since 1981 and in 2008 returned as Prime Minister with a remarkable victory. (Source: Flickr/Wikimedia Commons) Sheikh Hasina Wazed has been leading the Bangladesh Awami League since 1981 and in 2008 returned as Prime Minister with a remarkable victory. (Source: Flickr/Wikimedia Commons)

Sheikh Hasina Wazed is the Prime Minister of Bangladesh since January 2009. Her political career has extended over four decades. Wazed previously served as the opposition leader from 1986 to 1990 and 1991 to 1995. She has been leading the Bangladesh Awami League since 1981 and in 2008, she returned as Prime Minister with a remarkable victory.

Halimah Yacob

President of Singapore since 2017

Between 2001 and 2015, Halimah Binti Yacob was the member of Parliament representing the Jurong Group Representation Constituency. (Source: Catherine Palace, Pushkin/Wikimedia Commons) Between 2001 and 2015, Halimah Binti Yacob was the member of Parliament representing the Jurong Group Representation Constituency. (Source: Catherine Palace, Pushkin/Wikimedia Commons)

Halimah Binti Yacob, the current President of Singapore, was formerly a member of the country’s governing People’s Action Party (PAP). Between 2001 and 2015, she was the member of Parliament representing the Jurong Group Representation Constituency. Later from 2015 to 2017, it was the Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency that she represented.

Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister of New Zealand since 2017

At the age of 37, Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern is the world’s youngest female head of government. (Source: Appointment of the new Ministry/Wikimedia Commons) At the age of 37, Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern is the world’s youngest female head of government. (Source: Appointment of the new Ministry/Wikimedia Commons)

Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern is serving as the 40th and the current Prime Minister of New Zealand since 26 October 2017. She is also the leader of the Labour Party since August 2017. In the 2008 general elections, Ardern was first elected to the parliament as a list MP. At the age of 37, she is the world’s youngest female head of government.

Ana Brnabić

Prime Minister of Serbia since 2017

Ana Brnabić is the second female LGBT head of the government as well as the fifth openly LGBT head of the government in the world. (Source: Ana Brnabić is the second female LGBT head of the government as well as the fifth openly LGBT head of the government in the world. (Source: http://www.mduls.gov.rs/images/Ana-Brnabic.jpg/Wikimedia Commons)

Ana Brnabić, the Prime Minister of Serbia since 29 June 2017, is the first women and openly LGBT to hold the office. The Serbian politician was earlier the Minister of Public Administration and Local Self-Government of Serbia until 2017. On 29 June 2017, her government was voted in office by a majority of 157 out of 250 Members of the National Assembly of Serbia. Brnabić is the second female LGBT head of the government as well as the fifth openly LGBT head of the government in the world.

Bidhya Devi Bhandari

President of Nepal since 2015

Bidhya Devi Bhandari previously also served as the Minister of Defence of the government of Nepal, being yet again the first woman to hold that post. (Source: Ganesh Paudel/Wikimedia Commons) Bidhya Devi Bhandari previously also served as the Minister of Defence of the government of Nepal, being yet again the first woman to hold that post. (Source: Ganesh Paudel/Wikimedia Commons)

Bidhya Devi Bhandari, the current President of Nepal and commander in chief of Nepalese Army, is the first woman to hold the office. Bhandari was earlier the vice-chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) and chairwoman of the All Nepal Women Association. On October 28, 2015, she was elected President in a parliamentary vote after receiving 327 votes out of 549 and defeating Kul Bahadur Gurung. She previously also served as the Minister of Defence of the government of Nepal, being yet again the first woman to hold that post.

Erna Solberg

Prime Minister of Norway since 2013

It was after the 2005 elections that Erna Solberg chaired the Conservative Party parliamentary group until 2013. (Source: Kjetil Ree/Wikimedia Commons) It was after the 2005 elections that Erna Solberg chaired the Conservative Party parliamentary group until 2013. (Source: Kjetil Ree/Wikimedia Commons)

Erna Solberg is serving as the Prime Minister of Norway since October 2013 and the leader of the Conservative Party since May 2004. She was first elected to be a member of the Storting in 1989 and from 2001 to 2005 served as the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development in Bondevik’s Second Cabinet. It was after the 2005 elections that Solberg chaired the Conservative Party parliamentary group until 2013.

Saara Kuugongelwa

Prime Minister of Namibia since 2015

Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Namibia. (Source: Privataufnahme/Wikimedia Commons) Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Namibia. (Source: Privataufnahme/Wikimedia Commons)

Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, who has been a member of the National Assembly of Namibia since 1995, is the fourth and current Prime Minister of Namibia. Amadhila has been in office since 21 March 2015. She is a member of the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) and is the first women to be the Prime Minister of Namibia.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd