Andy Murray’s gesture to a fan at Australian Open is making fans fall in love with him even more

Andy Murray shocked the tennis world by announcing that the upcoming Australian Open may be his final tournament. In an emotional press conference before the tournament, the ace tennis player said he fears this week’s Australian Open could be his last tournament although he wants to retire at Wimbledon in July — if he can make it that far. His emotional announcement left fans around the world teary-eyed as he said to members of the press, “Not feeling good. Been struggling for a long time…I’m not sure I can play through the pain for another four or five months.”

Advertising

As the buzz around his retirement spread, attention was turned to a beautiful offer he made to a supporter in Melbourne and his reply to her that made people fall in love with him even more.

An 18-year-old tennis fan Jordyn ‘Peeta’ Kollmorgen shared a photograph of Murray in action during a practice match against Novak Djokovic on Thursday and wrote a heartfelt post that got his attention. In her gushing post on Instagram about seeing the Scot live in action, she wrote, “If it wasn’t for Andy, I’d still be sitting at home questioning mum on how she could possibly watch a sport that is so ‘boring’. It was Muzza that showed me just how entertaining tennis really could be and for that I thank him with my whole heart.”

Murray replied to her post apologising for his poor showing in a warm-up match with the current world number one and wrote, “I’m sorry I couldn’t be more entertaining” and offered a ticket to her.

Andy Murray is all class 🙏 pic.twitter.com/82jKHlWObB — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 10, 2019

And as fans poured their hearts out to show love and support to the three-time grand slam winner, whose stride has been hindered by a hip injury, his sweet gesture for the fan is now going viral. People are sharing the screenshot of their conversation online and saying this is why people around the globe love and respect him.

This is just unreal. https://t.co/DowQHLe0qR — Andrew Nelson (@Andrew_Nelson9) January 11, 2019

Daily reminder that Sir Andy Murray is an actual angel. I’m in tears and awe 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Uk6nlZxjQJ — Rashmi 💔 (@drivevolleys) January 10, 2019

i saw this on ig earlier & thought how nice of him! knowing what i know now im even more sad, its like he knows it could be his last match so he wants to show his appreciation to this fan 😢😢😢 https://t.co/66NI652d9J — r99er fedeXX forever#1 (@jamEYYoo) January 11, 2019

This is a mark of the man. I remember after he won Olympic Gold at Wimbledon he came back on court after the last match of the day (long after the cameras had gone) & stayed in near darkness until he’d signed autographs for every last person who wanted one. True class #AndyMurray https://t.co/BFaIZIJCBL — Jeremy Blackmore (@Jeremy_2566) January 11, 2019

Can you believe this guy😭 https://t.co/8qqUNrZUtr — aura (@flickerroses) January 11, 2019

He’s the sweetest. I’ll forever miss him and the memories he gave us. 🙏 — Meagan (@IAMMEAGAN__) January 11, 2019

I honestly thought there was no way I could love this man any more than I already did but yesterday really proved me wrong — Jordyn Kollmorgen (@jkollmorgen54) January 10, 2019

*adds to the list of reasons why Andy is a hero* https://t.co/EMA1fFmrmj — Stephen Brown (@YepStephenBrown) January 10, 2019

Like I love him even more everyday https://t.co/HjeoG1X7lp — A m i n a (@FedVettel) January 10, 2019

Others were heartbroken with the announcement of his retirement.

Andy Murray long ago secured his place as one of Scotland’s great national heroes. He is a champion of the first order and a fine human being 🎾 pic.twitter.com/M4jUNKN5qt — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) January 11, 2019

Absolutely gutted for @andy_murray. He’s one of Britain’s greatest ever sportspeople, if not the greatest, and does not deserve to go out not on his own terms. A true sporting legend and has given so much to his fans and the sport. Thanks for the wonderful memories. #AndyMurray — Jack (@pjafinnamore) January 11, 2019

I wouldn’t say I’m his biggest fan, but still my heart was breaking 💔as I watched. Nothing but huge respect for @andy_murray ! He is a true #champion and #warrior of the sport! Hoping you still make it to London this year. 🙏🏼 #tennis #atp https://t.co/7tYmbv3WyX — Angelo (@anjodapilan) January 11, 2019

Make no mistake, the loss of #AndyMurray to tennis, at any time in the future, is colossal. He has an honesty, a graft, a humanity, a passion, a style & way of playing tennis, an intelligence & a wit that are unrivalled. A true modern sporting hero and icon. @andy_murray #Murray — Dominic J Stevenson (@djstrasse) January 11, 2019

I’m a tennis fan because of @andy_murray. It’s heartbreaking to see it playing out this way but we’re so lucky to have had him represent GB all these years. A true role model and absolute legend. Thank you Andy 🙏🏻❤️😢 — Rachel Berry (@rachelfberry) January 11, 2019

I don’t care who you support, this picture is the saddest thing tennis fans heard since Soderling’s illness. Keep it up Andy Murray! You did what you could and gave us joy every time you walked into the court and most importantly you inspired young kids. You’re a champ a legend❤️ pic.twitter.com/c1D0lzNfak — Mohammed-ElGhali Elwaradi (@momoelwaradi) January 11, 2019

Can’t help but feel for the legend that is @andy_murray! The guy gave everything to be the best he could be! Arguably the greatest 🇬🇧 sportsman ever! A privilege to watch live & see the desire to win, thank you for moments like this. #Murray #BritishLegend pic.twitter.com/RzRJFG3qOo — Joshua Dashwood (@JoshDashwood91) January 11, 2019

Sad to hear the overnight news that @andy_murray is planning to retire this year due to ongoing injury problems! As much as he’s been an absolute legend on court, I think he deserves as much praise for his off court efforts to shine a spotlight on many social issues, eg sexism. — Ant Stansbie (@stansbie) January 11, 2019

.@andy_murray leaves a titanic legacy of fierce competition on the tennis court. But his greatest accomplishment, in my mind, is his enduring status as one of the only highly ranked male players who has shown a consistent penchant for challenging sexism in his sport. — Strofo (@strofoss) January 11, 2019

Devastating to hear @andy_murray announce his impending retirement due to his ongoing hip injury. Has more than made his mark in an era of legends. He’s in pain but I hope he can take a moment today to reflect on his incredible achievements. #Wimbledon #Olympics #No1 #winner — Graham Huband (@C_GHuband) January 11, 2019