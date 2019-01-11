Andy Murray’s gesture to a fan at Australian Open is making fans fall in love with him even more

Toggle Menu
As the buzz around Andy Murray's retirement spread, attention was turned to a beautiful offer he made to a supporter in Melbourne and his reply to her that made people fall in love with him even more.

Andy Murray shocked the tennis world by announcing that the upcoming Australian Open may be his final tournament. In an emotional press conference before the tournament, the ace tennis player said he fears this week’s Australian Open could be his last tournament although he wants to retire at Wimbledon in July — if he can make it that far. His emotional announcement left fans around the world teary-eyed as he said to members of the press, “Not feeling good. Been struggling for a long time…I’m not sure I can play through the pain for another four or five months.”

As the buzz around his retirement spread, attention was turned to a beautiful offer he made to a supporter in Melbourne and his reply to her that made people fall in love with him even more.

An 18-year-old tennis fan Jordyn ‘Peeta’ Kollmorgen shared a photograph of Murray in action during a practice match against Novak Djokovic on Thursday and wrote a heartfelt post that got his attention. In her gushing post on Instagram about seeing the Scot live in action, she wrote, “If it wasn’t for Andy, I’d still be sitting at home questioning mum on how she could possibly watch a sport that is so ‘boring’. It was Muzza that showed me just how entertaining tennis really could be and for that I thank him with my whole heart.”

Murray replied to her post apologising for his poor showing in a warm-up match with the current world number one and wrote, “I’m sorry I couldn’t be more entertaining” and offered a ticket to her.

And as fans poured their hearts out to show love and support to the three-time grand slam winner, whose stride has been hindered by a hip injury, his sweet gesture for the fan is now going viral. People are sharing the screenshot of their conversation online and saying this is why people around the globe love and respect him.

Others were heartbroken with the announcement of his retirement.

