Andy Murray shares how his 6-year-old daughter gave him a reality check. Parents can relate

British tennis player Andy Murray Wednesday shared a tweet that mostly parents of young kids could relate to. When children are growing up, there comes a phase when they get embarrassed about their parents showering them with love, especially in front of their friends. Murray experienced something similar when he went to drop his 6-year-old daughter to school.

Murray shared that his daughter instructed him to not give her a kiss or cuddle anymore when he drops her off at school. She also requested him to just stay in the car, giving a reality check to Murray.

“School drop off this morning. My 6 year old “daddy don’t give me a kiss and a cuddle anymore when you drop me…just stay in the car.” tough game. Back to reality!” Murray tweeted.

School drop off this morning. My 6 year old “daddy don’t give me a kiss and a cuddle anymore when you drop me…just stay in the car.” 😢 tough game. Back to reality! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 25, 2023

Murray’s tweet has received more than 1.28 lakh likes so far.

Journalist Piers Morgan replied to Murray and suggested, “Firm handshake time.” “The worst part is when they just call you DAD,” shared another. “Oh no! I know that one. ‘Don’t hug me in public’. Bless our kids!” wrote a third.

“When I walked mine to school, I would have to stop a block away so she could walk the rest of the way alone,” said another netizen. “In a few years be prepared, my 8 year old when want to make him value opportunities, Dad! are you doubting my decision?” another person shared.

The three-time Grand Slam champion exited the Australian Open in the third round at Melbourne recently. Murray married Kim Sears in 2015 and they have three daughters and a son. The couple welcomed Sophia in 2016, Edie in 2018, their son Teddy in 2019 and another girl in June 2022 whose name has not been revealed.