Watch: England footballer run over by a pitch roller while warming up on the field

Former England international Andros Townsend escaped serious injury after being struck and run over by a pitch roller during a warm-up session in Thailand.

The incident took place on Saturday during half-time of PT Prachuap’s Thai League One match against Pattani FC. Townsend was warming up with his teammates when a grounds staff member drove a heavy pitch roller onto the playing surface, Reuters reported.

Andros Townsend run over pitch roller

In the viral video, Townsend had moved away from the area where his teammates were passing the ball while attempting an aerial backheel. He inadvertently stepped into the path of the vehicle, which struck his legs and knocked him to the ground before passing over him.