Watch: England footballer run over by a pitch roller while warming up on the field

Former England international Andros Townsend escaped serious injury after being struck and run over by a pitch roller during a warm-up session in Thailand.
The incident took place on Saturday during half-time of PT Prachuap’s Thai League One match against Pattani FC. Townsend was warming up with his teammates when a grounds staff member drove a heavy pitch roller onto the playing surface, Reuters reported.
In the viral video, Townsend had moved away from the area where his teammates were passing the ball while attempting an aerial backheel. He inadvertently stepped into the path of the vehicle, which struck his legs and knocked him to the ground before passing over him.
The roller stopped around Townsend’s hip, while his shocked teammates immediately rushed towards him. Townsend was then seen emerging from underneath the machine.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “I have seen injuries from the heavy duty ones on hands. It went razor thin,” a user wrote. “I can’t believe Argentina didn’t get called for a foul there , fifa is rigged,” another user commented.
“TBF you can tell there’s no real weight to it, so I wasn’t expecting the implied minced leg outcome,” a third user reacted. “However this is what I imagine I want done to my calves. Get that muscle finally,” a fourth user chimed in.
Despite the frightening incident, the 34-year-old was able to continue and later came on as a stoppage-time substitute, the report stated.
Townsend, who earned 13 caps for England, joined PT Prachuap in the summer. The appearance against Pattani was his third for the club.