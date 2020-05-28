Follow Us:
Thursday, May 28, 2020
Watch video: CNBC news anchor accuses co-host of helping Trump, on-air verbal spat goes viral

The heated debate started when Kernen suggested Sorkin had been overtly pessimistic and 'panicked' about the pandemic that has now claimed the lives of more than 100,000 Americans.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2020 1:03:28 pm
NBC "Squawk Box", Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen, andrew sorkin joe kernen fight, CNBC anchors covid death market spat, US news anchors covid economic spat, viral news, indian express The heated exchange between the two journalist got everyone talking online about Covid-19 deaths and the economic fallout.

Two anchors of a news show on CNBC engaged in an intense verbal spat on-air while discussing the coronavirus lockdown and its impact on the economy. CNBC’s “Squawk Box” anchors Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen clashed on-air during the morning show when Kernen tried to show the economic status in a positive light. Irked by his remarks, Sorkin accused Kernen of appeasing President Donald Trump.

“JOSEPH! JOSEPH! YOU DIDN’T PANIC ABOUT ANYTHING!” Sorkin was heard saying on air. “JOSEPH, 100,000 PEOPLE DIED! 100,000 PEOPLE DIED, JOE! AND ALL YOU DID WAS TRY TO DO WAS HELP YOUR FRIEND THE PRESIDENT!”. He controlled his emotions a little and added, “That’s what you did! Every single morning on this show! Every single morning on this show! You used and abused your position, Joe!”

“That’s totally unfair!” Kernen said in reply. Defending his stance over the week, he argued, “I’m trying to help investors keep their cool! Keep their heads! And as it turned out, that’s what they should’ve done!”

Watch the full exchange here:

The heated interaction quickly went viral across social media sites and many opined that they haven’t seen Sorkin so angry ever but said it was much needed. While a few agreed with Kernen most supported and thanked Sorkin for standing up and highlighting that nothing can be as valuable as human life. Many lashed out at Kernen for not giving the pandemic its due importance.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 5.6 million people and killed over 350,000, with the U.S. having the most confirmed cases and deaths by far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Europe has recorded about 170,000 deaths, while the U.S. reached more than 100,000 in less than four months.

