Watch video: CNBC news anchor accuses co-host of helping Trump, on-air verbal spat goes viral

Two anchors of a news show on CNBC engaged in an intense verbal spat on-air while discussing the coronavirus lockdown and its impact on the economy. CNBC’s “Squawk Box” anchors Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen clashed on-air during the morning show when Kernen tried to show the economic status in a positive light. Irked by his remarks, Sorkin accused Kernen of appeasing President Donald Trump.

“JOSEPH! JOSEPH! YOU DIDN’T PANIC ABOUT ANYTHING!” Sorkin was heard saying on air. “JOSEPH, 100,000 PEOPLE DIED! 100,000 PEOPLE DIED, JOE! AND ALL YOU DID WAS TRY TO DO WAS HELP YOUR FRIEND THE PRESIDENT!”. He controlled his emotions a little and added, “That’s what you did! Every single morning on this show! Every single morning on this show! You used and abused your position, Joe!”

“That’s totally unfair!” Kernen said in reply. Defending his stance over the week, he argued, “I’m trying to help investors keep their cool! Keep their heads! And as it turned out, that’s what they should’ve done!”

Watch the full exchange here:

The heated interaction quickly went viral across social media sites and many opined that they haven’t seen Sorkin so angry ever but said it was much needed. While a few agreed with Kernen most supported and thanked Sorkin for standing up and highlighting that nothing can be as valuable as human life. Many lashed out at Kernen for not giving the pandemic its due importance.

@andrewrsorkin Bravo, Bravo, Bravo and thank you thank you! You displayed such courage today taking on Joe Kernen. We are all sick at heart listening to the absolute appalling almost groupie worship of Donald Trump. He gets away with freaking everything. We are proud of you. — scotty (@SScott707Sheila) May 28, 2020

The way he rolls his eyes when Sorkin brings up 100k dead is the best metaphor for capitalism I’ve seen in ages. — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) May 27, 2020

@andrewrsorkin thank you for putting Joe Kernen in his especially small place. No wonder he and Trump are friends: neither possess a shred of empathy. Truly shameful. Your humanity, however, is very much appreciated. — Christian M Wright (@ChristianMWrigh) May 27, 2020

Trivializing and downplaying 100,000 Americans dying, when trump only months ago, said it would go from 15 to zero… by calling people, “panicked”, is about as despicable as it gets. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 27, 2020

Kernen thinks money is godly and people are disposable — J Stamps (@justjohn2_j) May 27, 2020

IMO, Sorkin’s right, I watch @CNBC every day; Kernen downplays severity of the crisis, downplays calls for shelter in place, downplays very bad predictions/actions by Ludlow/Trump. Defense of trying to keep investors’ heads cool is a stretch, implicit bias (if not more) at work. — Ambrose Ford (@AmbroseFord2) May 27, 2020

Sorkin was 100% accurate. All Joe does is ask rambling leading questions to guests then throws a following jab in on anyone who isn’t a trump ring kisser. Joe’s financial analysis is awful — AWes (@GetatAWes) May 27, 2020

.@andrewrsorkin you rock. I’m so sorry I didn’t see this live on @SquawkCNBC this morning. Wiped that smug grin off @JoeSquawk’s face! Millions applaud you for saying what needed to be said. I’m tired of @JoeSquawk’s constant bowing and groveling to POtuS.👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — New Jersey Donna (@donnapiseragou2) May 27, 2020

We need more of this. 100k dead Americans and everyone wants to pretend everything is ok. This virus is still spreading, people are still getting infected. — Margarita (@moinqueens) May 27, 2020

I stopped watching Squawk Box because of Joe Kernen. He wasn’t objective and fair. I used to wonder why @andrewrsorkin was putting up with this and being so patient with Joe. I am glad he gave it back today. Honorable people need to do this every day. Stand for the truth! https://t.co/Vu9uGV24Ag — Prasanna Rajagopal (@Rrprasan) May 27, 2020

The stock market is not the economy. Capitalism fails when it comes to being humanistic. The fact that the profits can still roll in and the markets can bloom when 40,000,000 are unemployed says all you need to know about how broken our system is. — D. A. Wood (@piedpenguin) May 27, 2020

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 5.6 million people and killed over 350,000, with the U.S. having the most confirmed cases and deaths by far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Europe has recorded about 170,000 deaths, while the U.S. reached more than 100,000 in less than four months.

