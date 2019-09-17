Watch: How cricketer Andre Russell and wife announced they are going to have a baby

West Indies star cricketer Andre Russell and wife Jassym Lora are expecting their first baby together and the couple announced the gender in a pretty unique way.

Russell recently took to Instagram to share the news, and is seen at a party holding a bat and instructing his wife how to bowl a big white ball to him. A nervous Lora finally throws the ball underarm to Russell, who smashes it and it bursts into pink smoke!

“So it’s #GIRL😁😁😁 another blessing in my life it didn’t matter if it was a girl or a boy, all am asking God for is a healthy baby #babyrussell,” the 31-year-old sportsman wrote while sharing the clip.

The video of the elated couple quickly went viral on social media, with fans and friends congratulating the to-be parents.