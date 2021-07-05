‘And it is a yes’: American football player’s sweet proposal after the game wins hearts online

It seemed like a very normal night for Petra Vukovic, who was at the Allianz Field where her boyfriend was playing against San Jose Earthquake.

Surprise marriage proposals are often fun to watch, and they become even more exciting when captured perfectly on camera. This is exactly what happened when American football player Hassani Dotson Stephenson popped the question to his girlfriend after his club’s Major League Soccer (MLS) match.

For Petra Vukovic, it was a normal night at the Allianz Field, where her boyfriend was playing against San Jose Earthquake. But after the game ended, in a draw, the day took a dramatic turn, with Stephenson going down on his knee and proposing to Vukovic on the field.

Stephenson took to his social media account and shared the clip that has perfectly captured his girlfriend’s reaction, along with a caption that read, “I liked it… So I put a ring on it.”

Watch the video here:

The video ended with Vukovic nodding in the affirmative, as fans cheered in the background. Since being shared online, the clip has prompted an avalanche of reactions with netizens congratulating the couple.