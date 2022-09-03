scorecardresearch
Anchor swallows a fly while reporting live on air; wins praise for her composure

Canadian journalist Farah Nasser earned plaudits for her composure as she shared how she accidentally swallowed a fly during a live broadcast.

Global News anchor Farah Nasser was reporting on the floods in Pakistan, when she accidentally swallowed a fly live on air.

The job of a news anchor is not an easy one as one may face many challenges during a live broadcast. Canadian journalist Farah Nasser encountered one such problem during a live broadcast but her composure during the unbelievable situation is winning her plaudits online.

Global News anchor Nasser was reporting on the floods in Pakistan, when she accidentally swallowed a fly live on air. “Pakistan has never seen an unbroken cycle of monsoons quite like this. Eight weeks of nonstop torrential rain, a national emergency has been invoked,” she says before pausing for a second as she accidentally swallowed a fly. However, she continued with the coverage.

Seeing the funny side of the incident, she tweeted, “Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing).”

Watch the video below:

The video has received more than 1.06 lakh views since being posted on August 30. “Like a champ Far. Was it a fruit fly? House fly?” asked a Twitter user. She replied to the comment and said, “Regular fly. It was so gross D.”

“I knew something was BUGGING me about your coverage of that story but I didn’t have time to INSECT it further. You handled it like a pro, especially since you were LARVE on TV,” wrote another. “Farah, I don’t want to like this but what a pro you are,” said a third. “And yet, your delivery remained flyless,” posted a fourth.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 02:48:53 pm
Advertisement