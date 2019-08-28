Anchor apologises after telling black co-anchor that a gorilla ‘kind of looks like you’

A news anchor has apologised after she told her black co-anchor that a baby gorilla “kind of looked like him” while they were hosting a news segment.

Advertising

Anchor Alex Housden from the KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma City made the remark on August 22 during a segment about an ape whose handler was running the local zoo’s Instagram for the day.

ALSO READ | TV anchor apologises for mocking Prince George for taking ballet lessons

When a video of a baby gorilla appeared on screen, Housden turned to her black co-anchor, Jason Hackett, and said that the ape “kind of looks like you”.

Advertising

A day later, a tearful Housden apologised to Hackett, saying: “I said something yesterday that was inconsiderate, it was inappropriate, and I hurt people.”

“And I want you to understand how much I hurt you out there and how much I hurt you,” she said.

“I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart, I apologise for what I said. I know it was wrong and I am so sorry.”

Hackett, who was seated next to her accepted her apology, but acknowledged that the words “cut deep for me.”

“Alex, thank you very much,” he said. “I do accept your apology, and I do appreciate your apology.”

“I do love you,” Hackett said. “All that being said, and Alex would be the first to say this to you. What she said yesterday was wrong. It cut deep for me, and it cut deep for a lot of you in the community.”

“I want this to be a teachable moment and that lesson here is that words, words matter,” he said. “There’s no doubt about that.”