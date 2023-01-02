scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Monday Motivation: Anand Mahindra shares a lesson on stress management using a glass of water

Anand Mahindra routinely posts motivational tweets at the onset of the work week.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra viral tweets, Put the glass down stress management, viral inspirational videos, viral motivational tweets, indian express
Listen to this article
Monday Motivation: Anand Mahindra shares a lesson on stress management using a glass of water
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In today’s fast-paced world, even small stressors have the potential to push people to the edge. This often leads to conflict and stress in one’s everyday life. Against this backdrop, business tycoon Anand Mahindra posted an inspirational video with a deep message.

In the video, a professor is seen teaching a class on ‘stress management’. He starts by filling a glass with water and then asks his students ‘How heavy is this glass of water?’. One by one the class tries to guess the correct weight of the glass, but the professor is not satisfied.

ALSO READ |#MondayMotivation: Anand Mahindra tweets video involving fake plane to talk about problems

He then argues that the actual weight of the glass is not important because it depends on how long you have held the glass. He further explains, “If I hold up for a minute, nothing happens. If I hold up for an hour, my arm will begin to ache. If I hold it all day long, my arm will feel numb and paralysed. Well, the weight of the glass hasn’t changed, but the longer I hold on to it, the heavier it becomes.”

He then equates the “stresses and the worries of life” with the glass of water and concludes that if one thinks about their problems or stresses for a bit then it won’t be a problem but if one keeps overthinking then it eventually hurts the person irrespective of how heavy the problem is. Therefore, it is important to ‘put the glass down’ or let go of one’s intrusive worries.

While sharing this video, Mahindra wrote, that he never gets tired of seeing this inspirational video, especially on Mondays. His tweeted video got over 43,000 views.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Such an insightful thought of periodically putting the glass down It does not matter whether one sees the glass as half-full or half-empty ! Principle still applies.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 13:15 IST
Next Story

Coimbatore woman, who went missing from yoga centre, found dead in abandoned well

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close