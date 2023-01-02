Monday Motivation: Anand Mahindra shares a lesson on stress management using a glass of water

In today’s fast-paced world, even small stressors have the potential to push people to the edge. This often leads to conflict and stress in one’s everyday life. Against this backdrop, business tycoon Anand Mahindra posted an inspirational video with a deep message.

In the video, a professor is seen teaching a class on ‘stress management’. He starts by filling a glass with water and then asks his students ‘How heavy is this glass of water?’. One by one the class tries to guess the correct weight of the glass, but the professor is not satisfied.

He then argues that the actual weight of the glass is not important because it depends on how long you have held the glass. He further explains, “If I hold up for a minute, nothing happens. If I hold up for an hour, my arm will begin to ache. If I hold it all day long, my arm will feel numb and paralysed. Well, the weight of the glass hasn’t changed, but the longer I hold on to it, the heavier it becomes.”

An old video, but I never tire of seeing it…Put the glass down. Especially on Monday mornings. Don’t walk into work still holding it and letting it get heavier… #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/SWJFuj6CKu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 2, 2023

He then equates the “stresses and the worries of life” with the glass of water and concludes that if one thinks about their problems or stresses for a bit then it won’t be a problem but if one keeps overthinking then it eventually hurts the person irrespective of how heavy the problem is. Therefore, it is important to ‘put the glass down’ or let go of one’s intrusive worries.

While sharing this video, Mahindra wrote, that he never gets tired of seeing this inspirational video, especially on Mondays. His tweeted video got over 43,000 views.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Such an insightful thought of periodically putting the glass down It does not matter whether one sees the glass as half-full or half-empty ! Principle still applies.”