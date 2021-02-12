COVID-19 vaccine ad with Valentine’s Day twist is a hit online, impresses Anand Mahindra

In the now-viral advertisement, a man ‘proposes’ to his partner with a dose of COVD-19 vaccine. The video then urges views to “inoculate you with COVID-19 vaccine”.

A hilarious COVID-19 vaccination advertisement, with Valentine’s Day twist, is making rounds on the internet, even impressing Indian businessman Anand Mahindra.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared the ad which was meant to create awareness about the vaccination drive

The vaccination ad was originally shared on the Jimmy Kimmel show and was a parody advertisement of the Pfizer vaccination, describing it as the “one shot at the perfect gift” for valentine day.

“Vaccines are forever”, Mahindra wrote, sharing the video. He also tagged the CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla. “Hilarious. @adarpoonawalla you have a readymade advertising brief”.

Take a look at the video.

In the now-viral advertisement, a man ‘proposes’ to his partner with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The video then urges views to “inoculate yourself with COVID-19 vaccine”.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the clip here:

