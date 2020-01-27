Father queues up outside store in middle of night for daughter’s dream wedding dress

Ray also shared a video of her father, who was seen sitting on a chair and waiting at the front of the door while sipping a cup of coffee. Ray also shared a video of her father, who was seen sitting on a chair and waiting at the front of the door while sipping a cup of coffee.

A Portland father surprised his daughter by queuing up outside a store in the middle of the night so that she gets her dream wedding dress. When Elisa Ray invited her dad for a wedding dress sale, little did she realise he would be among the first few waiting at the store.

In order to cut down on expenses, Ray had found a wedding dress sale in which all the dresses were up for grabs for $150 dollars. Though the event was supposed to start by 7 am, the demand was so high that eager shoppers are allowed to form lines at 4 am.

So I invited my dad to a wedding dress event where all dresses are $150. The event starts at 7am but lines can form at 4am.

My Dad just called me and said he brought a chair and is the first person outside the building already waiting….. ITS 2:55AM. — Elisa Ray (@elisista33) January 25, 2020

Ray said she only wanted her father to take turns in the line, but was surprised when he texted her saying he was already at the store. She also shared a video of her dad sitting comfortably in a chair holding a coffee cup.

Take a look at the video here:

Many who came across Elisa’s tweet were in awe of her father’s dedication and appreciated him for involving in her life. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

This is the ultimate dad move — Jana Hall (@ugobananas) January 26, 2020

That’s a great father — Babs (@Babs_Lyfe) January 26, 2020

He deserves EVERYTHING — 👁TINA THE TROLL (@mackkmannn) January 25, 2020

That is so precious 😭😭😭 — Ash (@ashleyy_brewwer) January 25, 2020

Your father is an absolute gem. — liv (@cute_chungus) January 26, 2020

This is the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen such a good guy you’re so lucky — Lila Wallace (@LilaWallace18) January 25, 2020

Nice. Hope you found a man as awesome as your dad. — RWVandervoort (@rwvandervoort) January 26, 2020

Living for this wholesome dad-wedding content 😭😍 so many dads could neverrr — taco belle (@yagirlsexton) January 25, 2020

Dads will actually do anything for his daughter but we don’t have enough of those dads 😔 — Esther (@estheryanq) January 26, 2020

How lucky you are to have such a Dad❣️ — Warrior Soul (@arlette_merla) January 26, 2020

He said “ima make sure we save money” pic.twitter.com/tFxuN1nS0F — SiahJo (@whiteboywelchh) January 26, 2020

