A math equation of how to ensure more pizza per order sparks a debate on Twitter

If you’re ordering pizza for a group of friends, you’d think ordering two medium-size pizzas, instead of one large one, ensures people get more to eat right? Turns out that might not be the case. A math calculation on how to ensure you get more pizza by ordering a bigger pie is blowing people’s minds on Twitter.

A Twitter handle called Fermat’s Library showed, using an equation, why choosing an 18-inch pizza instead of ordering two 12-inch pizzas ensures everyone gets more pizza to eat.

The revelation left many pizza lovers around the world claiming that they felt ‘cheated’. Some argued it was a perfect example to show the importance of math.

However, there were others did not subscribe to this view. They argued about how two pizzas ensure more slices, give people the option of having different pizzas or even give consumers more stomach-filling crust!

