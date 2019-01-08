Toggle Menu
A math equation of how to ensure more pizza per order sparks a debate on Twitter

Quite a revelation, right? Well, and it left many pizza lovers around the world 'cheated' and perplexed. While others argued that this is a perfect example to show why maths is important.

The mind-boggling fact started a huge pizza debate online. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

If you’re ordering pizza for a group of friends, you’d think ordering two medium-size pizzas, instead of one large one, ensures people get more to eat right? Turns out that might not be the case. A math calculation on how to ensure you get more pizza by ordering a bigger pie is blowing people’s minds on Twitter.

A Twitter handle called Fermat’s Library showed, using an equation, why choosing an 18-inch pizza instead of ordering two 12-inch pizzas ensures everyone gets more pizza to eat.

The revelation left many pizza lovers around the world claiming that they felt ‘cheated’. Some argued it was a perfect example to show the importance of math.

However, there were others did not subscribe to this view. They argued about how two pizzas ensure more slices, give people the option of having different pizzas or even give consumers more stomach-filling crust!

