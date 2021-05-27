Amul’s Friends Reunion special topical is winning the internet

The special marks the first time the cast officially reunite on screen after 17 years since the sitcom aired its last episode back in 2004.

The much-awaited Friends Reunion special episode aired today in India and netizens can’t keep calm. Joining the bandwagon, dairy giant Amul expressed its excitement with a Friends reunion special topical, which is now making rounds on the internet.

“A must at reunions. Have with B.R.E.A.D.” reads the topical, which features caricatures of all the Friends characters — Phoebe, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Rachel, and Joey starring at huge butter chunks.

The special episode, which streamed exclusively on ZEE5 at 12:30 pm in India featured celebrities such as David Beckham, BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Mindy Kaling and Kit Harington, apart from the main cast. The special episode premiered on HBO Max on May 27 in the US. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

The special marks the first time the cast officially reunite on screen after 17 years since the sitcom aired its last episode back in 2004. The series first debuted on NBC back in September 1994.

It was after months of speculation that the cast of the hit sitcom officially confirmed the reunion. The news hit social media when cast members simultaneously posted the same flashback picture with the caption “It’s happening” on their respective Instagram pages back in February 2020.