Amul’s cartoon on Notre Dame fire is dedicated to France’s resilience

After the massive fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday evening, that gutted the roof and spire of the 850-year-old Gothic building, millions of people, including some of the world leaders, took to social media to express their grief. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed immense sorrow over the incident as he later vowed to rebuild the structure.

“This Notre-Dame Cathedral, we will rebuild it. All together. This is part of our French destiny. I am committed to this: from tomorrow a national subscription will be launched, and far beyond our borders,” Macron tweeted.

Among many who conveyed dismay over the fire and stood in solidarity with the people of France, dairy brand Amul dedicated their latest topical to Notre Dame. Featuring Macron and the cathedral in the background, the text on the topical reads, “We will Notre give up.”

It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many praising the topical dedicated to the Notre Dame cathedral. Nearly USD 1 billion has already poured in from ordinary worshippers and high-powered magnates around the world to restore Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a massive fire, with Macron ratcheting up the pressure by setting a five-year deadline to restore the 12th-century landmark.