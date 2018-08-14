Amul’s tribute to VS Naipaul refers to his most controversial book ‘Among the Believers’

VS Naipaul, the Indian origin writer passed away in London. (Source: Amul/ Twitter) VS Naipaul, the Indian origin writer passed away in London. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

Nobel laureate Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul, the Trinidad-born Indian origin author, passed away on Sunday in London. His death created a huge void in the literary world. Hailed as one of the greatest writers of the 20th century, Naipaul’s books explored colonialism and decolonization, exile and the struggles of peoples in the developing world. In a special tribute, Amul sketched the VS Naipaul, reminiscing about the author who was known for his stinging commentary on colonialism and politics.

ALSO READ | VS Naipaul: A controversial author who crafted his lines and insults

The black-and-white homage to the author portrayed him with his signature French-cut beard reading from his book to the Amul girl. With a tagline, “He is among the believers now,” the dairy brand throws light at Naipaul’s book “Among the Believers”. A book for which he courted many controversies for his staunch critic of radical Islam.

He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2001 “for having united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel us to see the presence of suppressed histories”. He also received a Knighthood in 1990.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd