Amul celebrates Jeff Bezos and crewmates’ successful voyage to space with doodle

Twitter was filled with congratulatory messages earlier this week as Jeff Bezos and crewmates on July 20 took a trip to space aboard his space venture Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch vehicle and returned safely to Earth.
Joining the bandwagon, Indian dairy brand Amul also congratulated Bezos and Co, dedicating a special doodle for their historic suborbital flight.
“Amozone!,” the topical headline read, along with the tagline unique “Amul Yellow Origin of Great Taste!” a wordplay referring to the name of Bezos’s space venture ‘Blue Origin’. The topical features a caricature of Amul girl, giving thumbs up to Bezos coming out of his space shuttle.
Take a look here:
#Amul Topical: Jeff Bezos takes a space flight! pic.twitter.com/GwUqthzKoz
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 21, 2021
Bezos was joined by his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old former aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old high school graduate Oliver Daemen. Funk and Daemen became the oldest and youngest people to reach space.
The trip lasted for about 10 minutes and 20 seconds. The capsule returned to Earth deploying parachutes and used a last-minute retro-thrust system that expelled a “pillow of air” for a soft landing in the Texas desert.
