Wednesday, February 23, 2022
‘Magnusificent Taste’: Amul celebrates chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa’s win over World No 1 Magnus Carlsen

The 16-year-old chess prodigy defeated Magnus Carlsen on Sunday during the Airthings Masters.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 23, 2022 4:34:36 pm
Amul 16 year old chess player defeaters world number 1, 16 year old defeats Magnus Carlsen, Amul Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, Magnus Carlsen, Chess News, Amul Topicals, Indian ExpressPrime Minister Narendra Modi and five time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand also congratulated Praggnanandhaa. (Source: Amul/Twitter)

On Sunday, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa made history as he became the youngest player to defeat Magnus Carlsen, the World Number 1 chess player. The 16-year-old chess prodigy from Chennai achieved this feat as he competed against Carlsen during the Airthings Masters, a prestigious rapid chess tournament held online.

Amul celebrated this impressive win with one of its quintessential topical. In the topical, Praggnanandhaa can be seen relishing a buttered toast while being seated at a chess table as a stack of toasts, a brick of Amul butter, and a trophy are kept in front of him. “Ek guru, doosra Pragguru!” is written in bold over the topical, while “Amul. Magnusificent Taste” is mentioned on the right corner of the graphic.

The dairy brand captioned the topical, “#Amul Topical: 16 year old Indian chess prodigy beats world number one!”

Since Sunday, a host of accolades and congratulatory messages are pouring in for Praggnanandhaa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand also congratulated the teenager for his feat.

After finishing the history-making match, Praggnanandhaa told the Indian Express, “Beating him  (Carlsen) once is my biggest dream. He has a solution for even the most complicated problem.”

While speaking to the Indian Express, Praggnanandhaa’s childhood coach R B Ramesh, said, “He (Praggnanandhaa) is always cheerful and willing to learn, especially from his mistakes. He hates losing games, but does not sulk and moves forward. These traits will ensure that he would be a top player in the future”.

