Friday, February 19, 2021
Amul comes up with witty take on surging fuel prices, netizens impressed

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 19, 2021 6:42:43 pm
Amul, Amul cartoon, Amul fuel price hike, Amul doodle fuel price hike, Fuel price hike memes, Amul petrol price hike cartoon, Amul doodle, Fuel price hike, Trending news, Indian Express news.Netizens across social media platforms loved the dairy brand’s take on the fuel price hike.

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to surge across the country, fuelling anger among the people. Capturing the current public mood, dairy giant Amul has come up with a cartoon, impressing netizens.

The cartoon, shared on the brand’s official Twitter account, featured the Amul girl filling up her car’s fuel tank wearing an anxious look.

“Painfuel Increase”, read the tagline, the wordplay referring to the steep rise in fuel prices, with the phrase “Amul Affordable taste” at the bottom.

Take a look here:

Netizens loved the dairy brand’s take on the fuel price hike. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The retail price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-per litre barrier in several states across the country. In the national capital, petrol price was hiked by 31 paise per litre and diesel got dearer by 33 paise.

As social media was abuzz with debates on fuel price hike, #Petrol100 also started to trend on Twitter.

