Amul cartoon featuring Luka Modric and Croatian President is melting hearts online

France won the FIFA World Cup 2018 but it was Croatia who won the hearts. As the Croatian team returned home, tens of thousands of people wearing the national red and white colours and waving Croatian flags poured into the streets in the capital Zagreb to greet the players. And it’s not Croatians alone, in India, Amul honoured them with a beautiful cartoon. In their latest topical, the dairy brand celebrated the brilliant performance by Luka Modric.

Featuring Modric, the Croatian skipper who won the Golden Ball, the cartoon portrayed the star player with the trophy. But stealing the show was Croatia’s President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic presenting him not just the trophy but sandwich!

With a tagline, “Sanduic for Modric”, they added “have a ball with this gold” in a brilliant wordplay.

President Kitarovic won many hearts around the globe ever since she attended the first match by travelling in economy class on a flight and cheering for the team from regular stands. Netizens went gaga over her warm hugs to players of both the teams during the presentation ceremony.

Earlier, in another cartoon, the dairy brand also admired the 19-year-old wonder player Kylian Mbappe, saying “Mbappe re baap” in amazement, who also won the FIFA Young Player Award. Rejoicing the players for Les Bleus, they continued with their wordplay here too.

