Amphora filled with hundreds of Roman gold coins found during archaeological dig in Italy

An amphora filled with gold was discovered at the Italian province of Como during an archaeological dig in Italy. The unspecified number of gold coins were found in a theatre basement not very far from where the ancient city of Novum Comum once existed. Hundreds of coins, that were found, date back to the late Roman imperial era.

Minister of Cultural Heritage and Activities Alberto Bonisoli said that even though they do not know the complete information in terms of historical details and cultural significance but the area has proven to be a real treasure for the archaeology team. “We do not yet know in detail the historical and cultural significance of the find but that area is proving to be a real treasure for our archaeology. A discovery that fills me with pride.”

Una scoperta che mi riempie di orgoglio: centinaia di monete d’oro della tarda epoca imperiale sono state ritrovate a Como, custodite in un recipiente in pietra ollare di forma inedita, che non trova al momento confronti. https://t.co/ryPQ7FqHlv — Alberto Bonisoli (@BonisoliAlberto) September 7, 2018

According to an inews report, the coins, which were found in a soapstone vessel, are said to be of “inestimable value“. Moreover, historians believe that this is the first time a collection in such an excellent state of preservation has been found. “The container is big and had a hole from which you could see the content,” Superintendent Luca Rinaldi, the leader of the dig, told Italian paper Qui Como.

He further said that the gold coins are stacked on top of one another and as of now 27 coins have been analysed. However, there is no plan to overturn the content or break the amphora as there is a need to do a ‘stratigraphical archaeological examination’.

