A Pakistan politician’s poster with Big B, Madhuri Dixit is what the Internet’s talking about

According to Maleeha Siddiqui, a journalist from Pakistan, the name of the PTI candidate is Sardar Abbas Dogar. (Source: Twitter) According to Maleeha Siddiqui, a journalist from Pakistan, the name of the PTI candidate is Sardar Abbas Dogar. (Source: Twitter)

As Pakistan prepares to go to poll on July 25, a poster from the election frenzy has caught the attention of Twitter users closer home. A poster carrying pictures of a much younger Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Amitabh Bachchan, along with who is reportedly a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been creating quite a buzz on the Internet.

Featuring the party’s election symbol of a bat with PTI written on it, a cut-out of a child’s face along with the Bollywood actors and the candidate’s face in the middle, the poster reportedly was spotted in Multan, a city in Pakistan. Not surprisingly, it did not take much time for the candidate’s apparent Bollywood connection got viral.

According to Maleeha Siddiqui, a journalist from Pakistan, the name of the candidate is Sardar Abbas Dogar.

Sardar Abbas Dogar of PTI channels Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan for his election campaign! #GE2018 https://t.co/IScEpk24t5 — maleeha siddiqui (@siddiquimaleeha) July 22, 2018

Here is the social media buzz around the poster.

A PTI candidate has pics (apparently a couple of decades old) of Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit on his election poster pic.twitter.com/bzDGchEAvW — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) July 22, 2018

When a legend take politics to a new level :P — Hammad (@Hammad_Rza) July 22, 2018

@SrBachchan apparently you are contesting elections along with Madhuri Dixit in Pakistan on a PTI ticket. Though you would like to see it. https://t.co/C8YfCCatSr — Yasser Latif Hamdani (@theRealYLH) July 22, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit have made it to #PakistanElections. Photo via @amarguriro pic.twitter.com/LxWfK70dqK — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) July 22, 2018

🤣🤣😃😄😅😄😃🤣😂🤣😃😄 aisa prachaar toh hmare yaha b ni hota — Anmol rathore (@rrathore612) July 22, 2018

is this for real! pic.twitter.com/oW8LH3fumN — sidrah roghay (@roghay) July 21, 2018

Did you spot the poster too? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd