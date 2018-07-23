Follow Us:
Monday, July 23, 2018

A Pakistan politician’s poster with Big B, Madhuri Dixit is what the Internet’s talking about

A poster carrying pictures of a much younger Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Amitabh Bachchan, along with who is reportedly a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been creating quite a buzz on the Internet.

As Pakistan prepares to go to poll on July 25, a poster from the election frenzy has caught the attention of Twitter users closer home. A poster carrying pictures of a much younger Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Amitabh Bachchan, along with who is reportedly a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been creating quite a buzz on the Internet.

Featuring the party’s election symbol of a bat with PTI written on it, a cut-out of a child’s face along with the Bollywood actors and the candidate’s face in the middle, the poster reportedly was spotted in Multan, a city in Pakistan. Not surprisingly, it did not take much time for the candidate’s apparent Bollywood connection got viral.

According to Maleeha Siddiqui, a journalist from Pakistan, the name of the candidate is Sardar Abbas Dogar.

Here is the social media buzz around the poster.

Did you spot the poster too? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

